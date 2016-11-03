28°
Fighting to stay afloat

Sharon Smallwood | 3rd Nov 2016 6:30 AM
HOMELESS: Neil Kennedy (Salty Dog Sea Kayaking), Wayne Pavey (Scamper), Broden Warne (Mars Charters), Phil Syme (Island Transfers), Ron Murphy (Norval Reef Charters) and Abi Martin (All State Boat Licence & Training), are among those who would be displaced by the closure of Shute Harbour's South Molle Jetty. Photo Sharon Smallwood / Whitsunday TimesPhoto Sharon Smallwood / Whitsunday Times
"I DON'T have a plan B - I'm out of business love.”

This was Ron Murphy's response when asked where he would operate his business Norval Reef Charters from once Shute Harbour's South Molle Jetty closes on November 17.

And Mr Murphy is not alone.

Other operators who share the jetty with him say more than 20,000 people per year pass through the facility along with 80-100 tonnes of prawns.

Overall they believe this translates to more than 100 local people's livelihoods and many millions of dollars for the Whitsunday economy.

But the jetty has to close because it isn't structurally safe - yet for some who use it, there is no alternative in the Shute Harbour locale.

On Monday afternoon operators who currently occupy the South Molle Jetty met with Whitsunday mayor Andrew Willcox, council's CEO Barry Omundson, chief financial officer Matthew McGoldrick, and engineers from Cardno, the company commissioned to do a structural report.

The news wasn't good.

Mr McGoldrick said there had been virtually no maintenance done on the jetty since it was built and Cr Willcox said he wasn't prepared to wait until larger parts of it started falling into the sea.

"I don't intend to put the safety of the public or the safety of the users (at risk) - we can't compromise on that,” he told those gathered on site.

The mayor and his staff also said since Cruise Whitsundays moved out of Shute Harbour it had been running at a loss and the cost to fix the jetty could run into the millions.

Although options were floated for a long-term solution, it was the immediate future worrying those who now call Shute Harbour home.

Some of the smaller operators might be able to move to the adjacent Lloyd Roberts Jetty but at a vastly increased berthing cost.

Due to weight restrictions those with heavier vessels won't be allowed to use the Lloyd Roberts Jetty, even though they currently go there to re-fuel.

True Blue Sailing's Steve Smallman said he couldn't understand why council's focus was on demolishing South Molle Jetty before alternatives for the operators had been found.

His sentiments were echoed around the room.

Some people suggested strengthening the Lloyd Roberts Jetty so it could take bigger boats.

Others said it would be no good looking for a long-term fix while in the meantime everyone went broke.

Cr Willcox promised to work with his team on some potential solutions, with more information to come by the end of the week.

"Our intent is not to leave and pack up and go,” he said, also promising it wasn't about the money.

"It's not something that we want to do, it's not that we're taking this facility away because it's not paying,” he promised.

"In this particular case, we don't have a choice.”

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  mayor andrew willcox shute harbour whitsunday regional council whitsundays

Almost no maintenance done on the South Molle jetty since it was built.

