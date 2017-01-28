Find yourself in beautiful space

JACKY Fleming wants the region to know that you don't have to go to Byron Bay or the Gold Coast to do a well-being retreat any more, you can do one right here in the Whitsundays.

The Whitsunday Health and Wellness Retreats owner/facilitator said their retreats focused on connecting the mind and body.

"It's a weekend of yoga (instructor Meaghan Collins is amazing), mindfulness, meditation, self-connection and love and personal transformation,” Ms Fleming said.

"I have a step-by-step personal transformation program that takes you through looking at where you are now in life and where you want to be.”

Ms Fleming said everyone was welcome at the retreats.

"People come along for different reasons. Some come because they've got to that point where they think, what do I want in my life? Some have forgotten to take care of themselves and some just want to reconnect.”

Having opened the picturesque retreat at the beginning of 2016, located at Pepperberry House, they are now expanding their offerings with two day, four day and couples retreats now available.

They also specialise in life coaching, offering one-on-one private coaching sessions where they can tailor a program specifically to your needs.

Guests are treated to a variety of activities throughout the day and have healthy food provided throughout their stay.

With groups up to 10 at a time, it's an intimate setting.

"We're away from everything. The bonds they get out of two and-a-half days with people they've never met before in this environment is incredible,” Ms Fleming said.

With a wealth of experience in a variety of health and wellness fields and continuously learning, Ms Fleming said she genuinely cares about everyone who walks through the retreat's doors.

Spots are still available for their next retreat from February 17-19.