Finding the right mix

DENMANS Cellars Beer Cafe has really got it all.

Whether it's the largest selection of beer and cider in the region or a delicious meal with a fantastic view, look no further than the popular Port of Airlie haunt.

Having recently launched a new menu, the eatery is unlike any other in the Whitsundays.

Manager Ben Hayman said they had drinks to cater for all tastes.

"There's so many awesome little craft breweries popping up all over the world. We just want to showcase them,” he said.

"We're just trying to educate North Queensland that there's more out there.”

Their beer collection at any one time can range from 350-450 different types of beers and around 100 types of ciders and they're constantly changing.

But it's not just their drinks to rave about.

"We try not to be a restaurant, we try to sell an experience,” head chef Zibby Deca said.

"Our menu style is about sharing, tasting and being fresh.

"It's also about following trends and learning from the best.”

Mr Deca said they had a variety of healthy food options with a unique array of salads on offer and a drink to match any dish.

"That's part of the experience here at Denmans is to try and get people to try our wonderful food and have a beer to match with it,” Mr Hayman adds.

"We want to have something completely different to anyone else in town and in Queensland.”