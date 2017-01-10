First five years the most vital for bubs

MUMS AND BUBS: A group of mothers with their children at the Whitsunday Community Health Centre, where they were informed about the First 5 Forever Project.

ROSALYN Hearn knows how important the first five years of a child's development are, which is why she is promoting the project to encourage parents to be the best teachers they can be.

The First 5 Forever Project is a family literacy initiative, which reminds parents of their role as their child's first and most important teacher and how they can help develop their children's literacy and language skills at home.

Ms Hearn recently visited the Whitsunday Community Health Centre to deliver First 5 Forever information and toolkits to parents with the help of maternal health staff at the clinic.

The toolkits contain resources, activities and ideas for parents to help their children develop.

"It is never too early to start reading, singing and talking with your child," Ms Hearn said.

"Research shows up to 90% of a child's brain development happens in the first five years," she said.

Child health nurse at Whitsunday Community Health Centre, Ruth Roberts, said the program was worthwhile.

"(Whitsunday Health Clinic) encourages the new bond between mum and baby and how important everything is in their development and this program emphasises that," Ms Roberts said.

The project is supported by Queensland Government, State Library and is delivered in partnership with Whitsunday Regional Council.

To register for the Mums and Bubs program at Whitsunday Community Health Centre, contact the centre by phoning 49487633.