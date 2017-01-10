30°
News

First five years the most vital for bubs

Inge Hansen | 9th Jan 2017 9:00 AM
MUMS AND BUBS: A group of mothers with their children at the Whitsunday Community Health Centre, where they were informed about the First 5 Forever Project.
MUMS AND BUBS: A group of mothers with their children at the Whitsunday Community Health Centre, where they were informed about the First 5 Forever Project. contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

ROSALYN Hearn knows how important the first five years of a child's development are, which is why she is promoting the project to encourage parents to be the best teachers they can be.

The First 5 Forever Project is a family literacy initiative, which reminds parents of their role as their child's first and most important teacher and how they can help develop their children's literacy and language skills at home.

Ms Hearn recently visited the Whitsunday Community Health Centre to deliver First 5 Forever information and toolkits to parents with the help of maternal health staff at the clinic.

The toolkits contain resources, activities and ideas for parents to help their children develop.

"It is never too early to start reading, singing and talking with your child," Ms Hearn said.

"Research shows up to 90% of a child's brain development happens in the first five years," she said.

Child health nurse at Whitsunday Community Health Centre, Ruth Roberts, said the program was worthwhile.

"(Whitsunday Health Clinic) encourages the new bond between mum and baby and how important everything is in their development and this program emphasises that," Ms Roberts said.

The project is supported by Queensland Government, State Library and is delivered in partnership with Whitsunday Regional Council.

To register for the Mums and Bubs program at Whitsunday Community Health Centre, contact the centre by phoning 49487633.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  first 5 forever project whitsunday community health centre

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Hats off to the chefs at Walters Lounge

Hats off to the chefs at Walters Lounge

IT WAS an unexpected New Years Day surprise for Walters Lounge chefs, Rob Mohr and Craig Drew as they were awarded a Chef Hat for their cooking.

Roads open, flights resume as rain eases

WET WEATHER: The Hamilton Plains flood camera indicates reduced flood water levels as of 8.46am.

Flights have resumed and roads are now open

Strap in for The Living End

BIG GUNS: The Living End will hit Magnums Hotel in March with a massive show.

The Living End are coming to Airlie.

Nominate for the Qld Young Achiever Awards

STAND-OUT: Bindi Irwin won the Young Achiever Award at the 2015 Young Achiever Awards.

Nominate a young local hero today.

Local Partners

Hats off to the chefs at Walters Lounge

IT WAS an unexpected New Years Day surprise for Walters Lounge chefs, Rob Mohr and Craig Drew as they were awarded a Chef Hat for their cooking.

Hole in ground due to be fixed today: council

A sinkhole has appeared on Shute Harbour Rd at Manooka Dr in Cannonvale.

A SINKHOLE has appeared after recent rainfall in the region

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

Ed Sheeran will appear on Carpool Karaoke

Ed Sheeran will appear on Carpool Karaoke

ED Sheeran has promised he will be making an appearance on James Corden's infamous Carpool Karaoke in 2017.

‘WHINY, OVERPAID’: Meryl Streep suffers ferocious backlash

Meryl Streep accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.

MERYL Streep’s anti-Trump speech met with incredulous fury.

New dating show strips down contestants

Ryan and Seraphine get to know each other by stripping down 60 seconds after meeting.

It's said to be one of the most “diverse” dating shows yet.

Cleavage reborn at the Golden Globes as 2017 trend

Lily Collins' rose-coloured gown is spectacular.

All the fashion from the Golden Globes

Awesome: Lego loving dad chases the coolest job in the world

DREAM JOB: Local lad Troy Firth has applied for coveted job of Lego masterbuilder.

Dream job will let Troy play with toys all day (and get paid).

Ozzy Osbourne 'took an overdose during wife's cancer battle'

Ozzy overdosed when Sharon was battling cancer

Dannii Minogue's sadness over childless Kylie

Dannii is sad her sister Kylie doesn't yet have a child

Your New Home Awaits

36 McCormack Ave, Rural View 4740

House 4 2 4 $480,000

Treat the family to a relaxed lifestyle with this spacious 4 bedroom home located in the ever popular suburb of Rural View. Walking distance to Eimeo and Northern...

Top Location

18 Henry Court, Beaconsfield 4740

House 3 1 2 $319,000

Very well presented and maintained home located in a popular area of Beaconsfield. This lowset brick veneer property on 711 sq m has good street appeal and...

Suburban Oasis for the Family

12 Alison Street, Slade Point 4740

House 4 2 2 Reduced...

If you enjoy privacy, convenience and space come and see this 4 bedroom home at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with a leafy outlook over parkland behind.

Dual Living in Central Location

65 Paradise Street, South Mackay 4740

House 3 2 1 $250,000

Take the time to inspect this split level home which offers a great opportunity to the first home buyer looking to break into the property market or investor...

Compact, Comfortable and Close to Beach

15 Cable Court, Blacks Beach 4740

House 3 2 1 $239,000

Located in a relatively new residential area in close proximity to Blacks Beach this modern low set three bedroom home is only four years old. All bedrooms are...

Beach Living

6 Pagoda Court, East Mackay 4740

House 4 2 3 $435,000

One Level, low maintenance and near the beach. Young families, downsizers, first home buyer and investors. This home is in a quiet pocket of East Mackay and is...

A Refuge for Relaxation

21 Bucasia Esplanade, Bucasia 4750

House 3 2 5 Auction

Charm and character rule in this amazing beachside home , offering an easy care coastal lifestyle ,the seamless connection between internal and external living...

Your Lifestyle Destination

42 Coral Drive, Blacks Beach 4740

House 5 2 2 Contact Agent

Defined by a relaxing sense of space this classic family haven is positioned perfectly to enjoy beachside living at it's best. This home delivers on space and...

Great Location - Great Views - Great Value

310/55 River Street, Mackay 4740

House 2 2 1 $299,000

Located on the third floor of the River Street OAKS building this two bedroom unit has a lot to offer and represents good value on a market that has plenty of...

Turf/Cane Farm- 15 minutes to Mackay

Lot 7 Dunrock Road, Chelona 4740

Rural 0 0 Auction

139 acres on one freehold title. 34 acres under 3 varieties of turf including Sir Walter. 74 acres of cane production area. Fully irrigated farm with water...

Iconic fire station from 1930s up for sale

PROUD PAST: The old Warwick fire station, pictured in the 1940s, served the Warwick community with distinction for more than 60 years.

One of Warwick's most significant buildings enters a new chapter

Gladstone's top million dollar homes up for sale right now

Agnes Water - Address available on request

HERE'S a list of Gladstone most expensive houses on the market now

Fincal Verdict: Rent or Buy?

Housing generic.

Australia's love affair with property seems to know no end

A horror story for landlords

David Peritz — a face that Elizabeth Abel won’t forget in a hurry.

A horror story for those who rent out their homes

Teen nails import trade, moves onto property market

TEEN TYCOON: Will Deeth, 15, made $70,000 from selling toys over the Christmas period.

He's mastered importing, now he wants to get into property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!