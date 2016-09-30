Fish are on the bite as water warms up

ABOVE, WHAT A FISH: Kristy Allen with a pretty coral trout caught on a charter with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing.

REEF

THE outer reef has been fishing well and everyone out last weekend caught fish.

We have been getting coral trout and a couple of red emperor were caught using squid and flesh bait.

The pick of the reef at the moment would be Knuckle Reef.

The reef should fish well this weekend.

Joe Sosenko

FIRST CATCH: Hanna McAliece's first blue tuna on the Albert Charles.

ISLANDS

THE last week has fished well in the deeper water with nice tides and wind conditions.

The rising water temperature has improved the catch and few nice coral trout being caught as they are starting to feed better.

With the water temperature on the rise and the tides building on the new moon the shallow water will produce some nice coral trout and grass emperor.

Try a small sinker and pilchards for these fish.

Some good numbers of spanish mackerel have been caught and should get better as the week goes on.

We have been using live bait like garfish and floating garfish for spanish mackerel.

Look for spots with some nice run in the tide and places holding lots of bait like garfish and fusiliers.

Also this week chasing coral trout and mackerel in the shallows will be the go.

Chris Collins

Whitsunday Fishing Charters

DAM

THE warmer conditions during the past week have got fishing fired up.

Good numbers are starting to move out into the main basin area, try targeting them with deep diving lures that could reach to five-metres-plus below.

In the early morning and late arvo try targeting fish on shallow weed beds on leeward point and bays using soft plastics and surface lures.

RIGHT: Barramundi cod from the Albert Charles. They are not common at this size.

RIVER

The Proserpine River on a neap tide cycle has also been fishing very well, good numbers of barra and threadfin salmon are being caught.

But the new moon big tides would make for tougher fishing.

Targeting fish on the low tide turn when the water was slack using live baits and vibe lures in the deep holes.

There are reports of good crabs being caught so make sure you pack your pots.

Dayne Thompson

Barra World Proserpine