Fisherman hooks support for jetty issue

NO FISHING: Local fisherman Michael O'Toole wants more fishing spots in Airlie.

LOCAL fisherman Michael O'Toole is frustrated with the 'no fishing' signs erected on Shute Harbour jetties.

Mr O'Toole has shared his concerns on social media and is hoping the "public uproar” will spark change.

"There are these big jetties there that no one can fish off and one small one that is designated as a fishing jetty,” he said.

"In Airlie there's not enough places to take kids fishing safely. You can't take a five-year-old onto a rock wall.

"I'd love to see the sign taken away so we can go fishing.”

Mr O'Toole said he and his eight-year-old son are both avid fishing fans, often taking a boat out to Shute Harbour and Abell Point Marina to throw in a line.

But he would also like to access the jetties and he said the community response was "overwhelmingly” in his favour.

Whitsunday Regional Council's chief financial officer Matthew McGoldrick said the no fishing signs were in the interest of public safety.

"There are access restrictions to the terminal building and the eastern side of Lloyd Roberts jetty as the building has been undermined and a section of the jetty is unsafe,” he said.

"There is a designated fishing pontoon at Shute Harbour which is provided by council. In addition to the fishing pontoon, council also provides a boat ramp for recreational fishers.

"This has been the case for many years and will not be changing in the near future.”

The South Molle jetty is due for demolition in coming weeks after a structural report deemed it unsafe last year. Gates have been installed to prevent access to the structure.