Five best beauty therapists in the Whitsundays

The Beauty Room, Airlie Beach

THIS week, our readers voted Jess Middleton at The Beauty Room, Airlie Beach, as the region's best beauty therapist.

Offering professional beauty treatments, including waxing, make-up, spray tanning, eyelash extensions, nails, tinting and massage, there's something for everyone.

Make Up and Beauty Bar by Elise Scott, Airlie Beach

ELISE Scott's Make Up and Beauty Bar came in a close second with her unique services.

Not only does Elise offer spray tanning, make-up artistry, eyelash extensions and eyebrow sculpting, she also provides eyebrow feather stroke tattooing.

Airlie Day Spa

JULIE Cauchi and Leila Arnold, from Airlie Day Spa, were among some of the locals' favourites this week.

At this day spa and hair studio, "it's all about the way we make you feel”. The business promises to deliver a day of serenity and relaxation in the heart of Airlie Beach.

Sunkissed Beauty Tanning at Yours

FELICITY Post delivers a host of different services at Sunkissed Beauty Tanning at Yours, including spray tanning, waxing, tinting, manicures, pedicures, paraffin, facials and gel nails.

Not only this, but she brings spray tanning to you and even does weddings, group bookings and gift vouchers.

Ethari Beauty Boutique

KYLIE Willis, from Ethari Boutique, provides just what you need to have a relaxing day. With facials, eyebrow and eyelash treatments, waxing and massages, you'll leave feeling refreshed and relaxed.