Flicks for the young and young at heart

SCHOOL holiday movies at the Proserpine Entertainment Centre this week offer great viewing for the kids and adult lovers of good animation.

From the makers of Despicable Me comes the Secret Life of Pets and the re-make of the 1977 animated classic Pete's Dragon will both be showing until the end of September.

Pete's Dragon is about innocence lost by children and regained by adults.

Wonder is not out of anyone's reach and as the makers of the film so eloquently state, at some point, children have to grow up, but adults don't have to be only grown-ups.

Disney movies has long since subscribed to the notion that everyone can be a kid again with a sprinkling of cinematic magic, but Pete's Dragon modifies the message: It's not about reclaiming one's youth, it's about understanding that innocence is attainable for all ages, however briefly.

The Secret Life of Pets doesn't have what you'd call a straightforward story so much as it takes us through one goofy adventure after another, while bringing together several funny characters in the process.

But the end result is solid fun that will keep you laughing, and in some instances flat out howling over the hilarity.

If you've ever been a dog or cat owner, this is definitely a movie you'll appreciate, as there's nothing quite as amusing as typical animal behaviour... even when they're just being themselves.

