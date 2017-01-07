Flights in and out of Whitsunday Airport cancelled

Flights in and out of the Whitsunday Coast Airport have been canceled.

RECENT heavy rain has forced commercial fights entering and leaving the Whitsunday Coast Airport to be cancelled.

Greg Martin of the Whitsunday Regional Council said commercial airline regulations restricted the landing of planes on a runway that cannot be inspected.

Currently there is too much water on the tarmac and this is the reason for flight cancellations including: Jetstar flights JQ830 and JQ833 as well as Virgin Australia flights VA1117 and VA1116.

Mr Martin said access to the airport by road was closed as there was too much water on the road.

A further update will be issued tomorrow at 8.30am, until then passengers are asked to contact their airline directly to seek alternative travel arrangements.