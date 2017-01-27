31°
News

Food is key to success

Inge Hansen | 27th Jan 2017 5:28 PM
CHEFFIN': Head chef at KC's Bar and Grill Alan Bryce has been working at the restaurant for eight years.
CHEFFIN': Head chef at KC's Bar and Grill Alan Bryce has been working at the restaurant for eight years. inge hansen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

"IT sort of folds out as an alfresco daytime venue and then into a serious dinner steak house” - this is how owner of KC's Bar and Grill, Peter Chengody describes the popular restaurant which is a hit with locals and tourists.

"It's a great place to start your night out, come out, have a great meal, enjoy entertainment and then head off to where you want to go.”

Conveniently located on the main street of Airlie Beach, KC's has a little something for everyone and for the regulars, there's something a little different with a new summer menu.

Mr Chengody said making an appearance on the menu was the Himalayan Salt Dry Aged Beef.

"It's provided by Master Butchers in Cannonvale and we're really excited about it,” he said.

Mr Chengody said despite being a steak house, KC's catered for a number of different diets including vegan, vegetarian, dairy free and gluten free.

"We're a venue you can go to that suits all tastes,” he said.

"We even have a seafood range and fish of the day.”

Leading the kitchen is head chef, Alan Bryce who has been working at the restaurant for eight years.

"The business is the best it's been in eight years and it's had a lot of progression,” he said.

"The food is the key to our success.”

Mr Chengody agreed saying all the food was freshly made and "we pride ourselves on good sized meals”.

For those who reserve a seat regularly, Mr Chengody said locals could grab a hold of local loyalty cards.

All locals have to do is drop into KC's, fill out their details and from their next meal, they'll start gaining discounts.

For more information call KC's Bar and Grill on 4946 6320.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  airlie beach kc's bar and grill whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Australia Day celebrations in the Whitsundays

Australia Day celebrations in the Whitsundays

Fairy Tree Park in Airlie Beach comes alive

It's time! Fight Night returns

ON THE MONEY: Local Daniel McCormack lands one square on the jaw of Tim Minniecon at Airlie Fight Night 5.

Popular local fight night is set to return to Airlie Beach.

A blast of blues

BATTLER: Tim Griffin will perform at the 2017 Festival of Music.

Tim Griffin is hitting up Anchor Bar this weekend

Food is key to success

CHEFFIN': Head chef at KC's Bar and Grill Alan Bryce has been working at the restaurant for eight years.

Kick off your night of excitement at KC's Bar and Grill.

Local Partners

Top 5 lunch box choices for school

The first week back at school means its time to pack lunch boxes again.

It's time! Fight Night returns

ON THE MONEY: Local Daniel McCormack lands one square on the jaw of Tim Minniecon at Airlie Fight Night 5.

Popular local fight night is set to return to Airlie Beach.

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Noll meltdown won't affect Gympie Oz Day concert

Shannon Noll Photo Contributed

Shannon Noll is still expected to perform in Gympie next Thursday

A blast of blues

A blast of blues

ANCHOR Bar is stepping up their live music game this year with Airlie Beach Festival of Music's Tim Griffin playing shows this weekend.

Married at First Sight labels M'boro a "remote area"

Farmer Sean Hollands, 35, from Maryborough will feature on the upcoming new season of Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Maryborough’s Sean Hollands was paired with Susan, 37, from Perth.

The Bold and the Beautiful stars heading down under

American soap The Bold and the Beautiful is coming to Australia to film several episodes next month. Cast members, from left, Don Diamont, Ashleigh Brewer, Scott Clifton, Rena Sofer, John McCook and Katherine Kelly Lang.

POPULAR American soap will film 30th anniversary episodes.

Legend trolls entire Triple J Hottest 100 with just 5 words

Triple j's Hottest 100

There are few things more divisive than the Triple J Httest 100

The biggest Hottest 100 shockers

Surprise! Beyonce is in the Hottest 100.

Beyonce’s shock debut in countdown upsets listeners.

This could be the most gross film of all time

A scene from Flying Lotus' controversial movie debut, Kuso.

Kuso was so gross it sparked massive walkouts

Swedish death metal to take over Sydney Opera House

Opeth have added a round of Australian dates to accompany their Sydney Opera House gig. Photo Contributed

Opeth to play a mix of old and new at their first Opera House gig

A Refuge for Relaxation

21 Bucasia Esplanade, Bucasia 4750

House 3 2 5 Auction

Charm and character rule in this amazing beachside home , offering an easy care coastal lifestyle ,the seamless connection between internal and external living...

Price Reduction !!! Owner Says: I want this property SOLD

86/21 Shute Harbour Road, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 3 2 2 $230,000

A change of plans sees the regrettable sale of this superb apartment, in the Baybreeze Complex. Ideal for an investment property or first home. These three...

Truely Unique! Old Homebush Store

2577 Sarina-Homebush Road, Homebush 4740

House 5 3 4 $450,000

A true “property of significance”, the Old Homebush Store has long presided over the comings and goings in the heart of Homebush. Built in 1907, the...

FIRST CLASS BEACHFRONT LOCATION

3/18 Beach Road, Dolphin Heads 4740

Unit 2 2 1 Auction

A great opportunity exists here to secure this upper level unit and start enjoying the blissful tranquillity that's on offer. Capturing the most amazing ocean...

1111 sq m Family Lifestyle......A Must See!!

23 Dapplewood Close, Andergrove 4740

House 4 2 2 $430,000

Beautifully presented, this four-bedroom residence on 1111 sq m was built in 1994 with a focus on space, functionality and entertainment. Additions in 1998 created...

5.09 Hectares On City Outskirts

Lot 904 Catherine Street, Greenmount 4751

House 4 2 Auction

5.09 hectare block with development potential pending council approval. Lowset brick 4 bedroom /2 bathroom home is ready and waiting to be renovated. 3 bay powered...

Under Contract

Lot 19 Stanley Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land Big 1862sqm block, great location, Amazing Price! This beautiful block is almost ... Sold in less than...

Big 1862sqm block, great location, Amazing Price! This beautiful block is almost twice the size of some other land sites in the street; you will feel like you are...

2 Storey, 3 Bedroom + Study Modern Unit

4/5 Kate Street, East Mackay 4740

Unit 3 2 2 $320,000

Meet all your mates at Kate Street, with this modern and spacious 3 bedroom + study, 2 bathroom unit, within walking distance to Mackay CBD and beach. Entry...

Fertile &amp; Picturesque Grazing Homestead- 112 Acres

1742 Owens Creek Loop Road, Owens Creek 4741

Rural 3 1 2 $569,000

Situated in the fertile Pioneer Valley between Garget and Finch Hatton is this 112 grazing acres. Highset Queenslander home fully renovated only 12 months ago.

Over $50k price reduced - It needs to sell - make us an offer!

Lot 6 Satinwood Estate, Raintree Place, Airlie Beach 4802 ...

Residential Land The owners of Lot 6 Satinwood have made the decision to meet ... $199,000

The owners of Lot 6 Satinwood have made the decision to meet the market , slashed $50,000 off their price to make a sale. Yes, we know that the land is sloping...

Adventures in paradise

Escape to your own tropical retreat in sought-after Little Cove

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Enjoy views from every room

Architect-designed Yaroomba home takes advantage of coastal outlook

Auction days come to fore

SUNDAY SERVICE: The auction of the former Catholic school now a residential property at 3 Church St, Pomona, drew a good crowd and bidding.

Noosa auctions turn up the heat for summer

Enjoy a touch of the exotic

Luxury Noosa penthouse enjoys views, privacy

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!