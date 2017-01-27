Food is key to success

CHEFFIN': Head chef at KC's Bar and Grill Alan Bryce has been working at the restaurant for eight years.

"IT sort of folds out as an alfresco daytime venue and then into a serious dinner steak house” - this is how owner of KC's Bar and Grill, Peter Chengody describes the popular restaurant which is a hit with locals and tourists.

"It's a great place to start your night out, come out, have a great meal, enjoy entertainment and then head off to where you want to go.”

Conveniently located on the main street of Airlie Beach, KC's has a little something for everyone and for the regulars, there's something a little different with a new summer menu.

Mr Chengody said making an appearance on the menu was the Himalayan Salt Dry Aged Beef.

"It's provided by Master Butchers in Cannonvale and we're really excited about it,” he said.

Mr Chengody said despite being a steak house, KC's catered for a number of different diets including vegan, vegetarian, dairy free and gluten free.

"We're a venue you can go to that suits all tastes,” he said.

"We even have a seafood range and fish of the day.”

Leading the kitchen is head chef, Alan Bryce who has been working at the restaurant for eight years.

"The business is the best it's been in eight years and it's had a lot of progression,” he said.

"The food is the key to our success.”

Mr Chengody agreed saying all the food was freshly made and "we pride ourselves on good sized meals”.

For those who reserve a seat regularly, Mr Chengody said locals could grab a hold of local loyalty cards.

All locals have to do is drop into KC's, fill out their details and from their next meal, they'll start gaining discounts.

For more information call KC's Bar and Grill on 4946 6320.