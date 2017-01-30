Food lover back for new classes

MASTER IS BACK: Bec Clarke aka The Food Junkie, is holding her cooking master classes again this year.

THE ever popular cooking master classes by chef Bec Clark have returned in 2017.

Starting with a Spanish Tapas class, this year the food lover and part Fish D'vine owner will touch on Vietnamese food, Thai, Italian, sushi and cooking skills.

The classes include training, tips, tastings, master class facts and a recipe information sheet.

"A friend saw my passion and suggested I start the classes,” she said.

"I've been a chef for essentially my whole career.

"I've got a passion for teaching and sharing my knowledge.”

Ms Clark also runs popular food blog The Food Junkie and said she liked to mix it up.

"I vary it up a little bit and I try and do new classes every time,” she said.

"I try to show people different styles of cuisine. From things like wholegrains and super foods to pizza and sushi.

"It's giving people a bit more knowledge of different ingredients and it's giving them a lot more confidence in the kitchen.”

The classes don't just stop there either, with Ms Clark saying students can keep in touch with her.

"I give them my own website and details and they can contact me and ask questions,” she said.

"They go away, and make the food and if something didn't quite work out or they want to change the meat, they can ask how I would go about doing it.

"Once you've got the skills it's just so fun to share with family and friends.

"Food never stops giving and you never stop learning.”

MASTER CLASS

What: Cooking Master Classes

Where: Fish D'vine

When: February 5, various dates in 2017

Bookings: $29 a class, 0438069122