Food lovers heaven at Lure

DISH DELIGHT: Award winning chef Ben Williamson and former MasterChef Australia contestant Chloe Bowles will be bringing their talents to the Whitsundays.

FOODIES around the Whitsundays will be in for a treat at Lure this month as a couple of celebrity chefs come to town to flex their culinary muscles.

The Celebrity Chef Feast at Abell Point Marina's Lure, will be an evening of gourmet food and wine with a live cooking demonstration from former MasterChef Australia contestant Chloe Bowles, award winning chef from Gerard's Bistro Brisbane and Celebrity Chef challenger on MasterChef Australia Ben Williamson and Airlie Beach's own Kev Collins.

Guests will enjoy a delicious locally inspired menu, fine wine and a world-class venue complete with some of the best views in the world.

With guest Executive Chef, Mr Williamson, Brisbane providing the inspiration for the main course, and MasterChef Season 8's Ms Bowles whipping up one of her signature deserts, guests will be blown away by the degustation feast on offer for this event.

Lure's in-house kitchen team will be on hand to ensure the event runs smoothly as both Ben and Chloe provide a live interactive Master Class showcasing their dishes. Taking the guests on a culinary journey, explaining ingredients, processes and techniques guests will be entertained by these true professionals as they impart their knowledge and experience on the diners.

Abell Point Marina marketing manager Joscelyn O'Keefe said whether you were a budding home cook or you simply love to watch and learn, then this evening would be perfect for you.

"It'll be perfect for those who would love to experience a Whitsunday inspired dinner in this unique and enchanting water-front venue, with a menu created to tantalise and impress, then we recommend you book your tickets now," she said.

Including a degustation menu and interactive master class demonstrations from the celebrity chefs, this event is sure to sell out. Numbers are limited and early bird prices available, so book now.

It's an event truly not to miss.

DELICIOUS DAY

What: Celebrity Chef Feast

When: 6pm, Saturday, November 19

Where: Lure, Abell Point Marina

Cost: $120 per person

Tickets: whitsundaytickets.com.au