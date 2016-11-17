Foreign snake sighted in Airlie

JUBILEE POCKET residents are warned to be vigilant following a sighting of a prohibited American corn snake.

According to Biosecurity Queensland, corn snakes could threaten native species if released into the wild.

Whitsunday snake catcher Neil Cutten warned residents against ownership of illegal pets.

"Australia is very serious about biosecurity, if you happen to have the snake in your possession it needs to be immediately handed to Biosecurity Queensland," he said.

The American corn snake is native to North America and known for using constriction to subdue its prey.

The snake reaches an adult length of 1-1.5m and has a reddish appearance.

Mr Cutten offered advice to residents in the event of any general snake sightings in the region.

"Try and isolate it, if you find it in your bedroom close the door and block it," he said.

"Call a snake catcher and we will come and remove it."

Biosecurity Queensland is conducting operations to locate the snake but is yet to find it.

While the snake is not venomous, Biosecurity Queensland says residents should not approach the reptile but report sightings to 13 25 23.