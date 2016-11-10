Forum marks the fight to save lives

STANDING UP: A Mile in Their Shoes president Jack Lumby delivered a passionate talk.

TUESDAY'S Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Forum has inspired community groups to take action.

The forum brought together representatives from police, ambulance, Proserpine Mental Health, Whitsunday Crisis and Counselling, Proserpine State High School, CORES, A Mile in Their Shoes and Wesley Mission to co-ordinate a united stand against suicide.

Senior Constable Andy Pratt and ambulance paramedic Ian Radford both shared emotional stories of helping to save a life in their line of duty.

For Mr Radford it was an hour and-a-half conversation with a nine-year-old girl's mother that made all the difference.

"She is still here today. The whole family came and visited me and she is 16 now,” he said.

"To see where she was then and where she is now is a great feeling because I had that hour and-a-half and it puts tears to my eyes.”

The Whitsunday Suicide Network received a $20,120 donation on behalf of A Mile in Their Shoes.

Councillor Ron Peterson said the money would help fund more Safe Talk and CORES programs.

"We now need to sit down with the committee to work out what we can do with that money,” he said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, phone the 24-hour Lifeline hotline on 131144.