Forum seeks to strike a balance

WHITSUNDAY tourism representatives put forward their views at an Airbnb forum yesterday.

Airbnb has experienced significant growth in recent years, increasing from 20,000 Australian accommodation listings in 2014 to 40,000 in 2015.

Tourism Whitsunday chief executive officer Craig Turner said the forum would help gauge local industry views on regulations before submitting an opinion to the council.

"The question is if Airbnb weren't being offered, would people still come here?

"Secondly is the discussion on how do we include and regulate them so it's a fair playing field.

"The goal of this is to see what industry thinks and form an opinion, because if we don't act, someone will make the decision on our behalf.”

Mr Turner said countries were dealing with Airbnb in different ways and the right balance needed to be found.

"New York said it should be illegal and Italy taxes them, so there is no perfect solution, but to pretend there is no need for it is kidding ourselves,” he said.

"A lot of people here spend a lot of money independently marketing their business, but they also market our destination, yet there is no component of investment from (Airbnb).”

Airlie Beach Hotel general manager Mark Bell acknowledged the role Airbnb played in promoting growth in the Whitsundays.

"When you don't have a lot of development going on, (Airbnb) gives an opportunity to get more people to music festivals (and) restaurants,” he said.

"So it is providing accommodation to get more people to come down and support other facilities.”

There are currently 300 Airbnb rooms advertised in the Whitsunday region.

The forum was hosted at the Reef Gateway Hotel.