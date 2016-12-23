Four years of cheer

A LITTLE ray of sunshine is on the way for struggling families this Christmas.

Ray White Whitsunday partnered with the Airlie Beach Rotary Club for the fourth year in a row to help give families a reason to smile.

Residents generously donated 125 presents to Ray White this Christmas, which on Tuesday were handed to the Rotary club which will pass the gifts to the Salvation Army to distribute to families.

Rotary club president David Paddon praised Ray White for going the extra mile.

"We see tourists coming through with happy smiling faces, but there are locals here that need help and it's really great an organisation like Ray White can stand up in Christmas time,” he said.

"They don't have to do it, but they do it.”

Salvation Army store manager Denise Norder said charity initiatives like this named 'Little ray of giving' made all the difference to ensuring an inclusive Christmas season.

"Without Ray White and Airlie Rotary combining every year, we would not be able to help out as many people in need as we can,” she said.

"Food is a priority for these families, so if there is no money left over after food and shelter, the kids miss out.

"Most kids in those types of families are aware they don't have money and don't ask because its too upsetting for everyone.”

The Salvation Army will deliver presents as far north as Bowen and as south as Proserpine.

Ray White office manager Zoe Skinner said she looked forward to seeing the national initiative continue to grow.

"It's a wonderful community event with gifts not just given from Ray White staff but people from the community dropping in and helping,” she said.

Mrs Norder praised the community's generosity, noting that the Salvation Army Christmas Shield Appeal also helped deliver 20 hampers to families.