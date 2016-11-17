Fresh taste for chef

ALONGSIDE a new menu has come a fresh new face to the Reef Gateway Hotel.

Mark Alexander took over as head chef at the popular waterhole last week.

"I've always liked it here,” he said.

"They are bringing back the value-for-money aspect with the new menu and it's not so much a tourist-based place but more for the locals which is nice,” he said.

"I love being able to see the same faces coming and going.”

He's only lived in the Whitsundays for seven years but Mr Alexander has 24 years of hospitality experience with 'wild game' cooking his favourite style.

"I grew up (with a) hunting and fishing background - it's what I like,” he said.

With Mr Alexander joining the team has come a new menu and although it was implemented just over a week ago, it's already been a hit with the locals.

"The new menu has increased our trade,” marketing manager, Mark Wilkins said.

"There's been talk on Facebook and it's all been very positive so far.”

Making a comeback is the salad bar which is free with any main meal purchase from the Light Meals, Pasta, Pizza, Char Grill and kids menu.

Pairing with the salad bar is the new dessert bar which has a range of tasty treats and its own soft-serve ice-cream machine which anyone can operate.

Mr Alexander said he'd had a blast cooking the new menu and was happy to see such a positive response from locals.

"I really like the new menu, it's a new challenge,” he said.

With generous portions and meals ranging from pasta, steak, burgers, pizza and more, the new menu has a little something for everyone.

For more information contact 49462600.