Friends reflect on life of man with funny stories

RAIN didn't get in the way of those who paid their respects to John Anderson last Saturday.

Mr Anderson died in a two-car collision at Mt Marlow on Shute Harbour Road on January 3.

Exactly 74mm of rain was recorded at Gregory River where the memorial took place, mirroring John's age.

The rain stopped as the ceremony, which was conducted by Proserpine Uniting Church minister Jenny Potter, began at 2.30pm

Mr Anderson's best friends Dennis and Zano Thorpe and five others spoke to reflect on the character of a man who always wanted to help others.

"We were just telling different stories about him but the same message came through that we all loved him,” Mr Thorpe said.

"No one had a bad word to say about him.”

Mr Anderson's many eccentric qualities were reflected upon.

Not only was he known for bringing a 2L bottle of full-cream milk with him to social gatherings, he also took his coffee with 11 sugars.

Mr Thorpe joked he should have tipped a teaspoon of coffee into the sugar jar and poured hot water there instead.

Mr Anderson was also remembered as someone who adored animals, looking after his best mate's dogs on a regular basis.

Dennis and Zano Thorpe said they were grateful to those who attended the ceremony despite the difficult conditions.