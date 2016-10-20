Frocktails is a night to remember

RUNWAY: Lara Mitton leads the way at Frocktails fashion show at Villa Botanica on Saturday night.

VILLA Botanica provided the ultimate backdrop on Saturday night for the annual Frocktails fashion show as it hosted perhaps the most in-demand event of the year.

With tickets selling out within 24 hours, Frocktails again provided plenty to rave over as local boutiques showcased the best they had to offer.

Co-organiser Stacy Harvey helped co-ordinate the event on behalf of the Reef Festival and said it was a fantastic night.

"I think everyone who attended would agree it was a gorgeous show in an amazing venue,” she said.

Ten local models showcased local independent boutiques Court and Spark Boutique, Salty Kisses, Airllywood and Lotus Beach Boutique along with help from Guys and Dolls Hair Studio, make-up by Shannon Murphy and Divalicious Fascinators.

"It was just great to see all the girls looking so stunning,” Ms Harvey said.

"The main thing we want is a big thank you and appreciation to the show team. This event wouldn't happen without the time and effort that is donated by this team and it helps raise much needed funds for the Reef Festival.”

Ms Harvey said the venue went above and beyond.

"It was great to see the support of local ladies who bought tickets in record time as the event was sold out within 24 hours. It had a lot to do with being hosted at the exclusive Villa Botanica,” she said.

Co-founder of Villa Botanica Janet Hogan said it marked the official launch of Villa as Airlie's first 5-star function centre.

"We were delighted to host this popular community event and make a contribution to the Reef Festival,” she said.

"I am very proud of the fantastic team that seamlessly provided exceptional service and delicious food at our extraordinary waterfront venue. We are now very pleased to be taking bookings for Christmas parties, private functions and corporate events. I believe what we are offering is something that has been long overdue in the Whitsundays.”

Villa Botanica's event planner Gemma Garner said she was "very grateful for the assistance of Aquava Boutique Catering, The Event Company for their marvellous decorations, Whitsunday Transit and Whitsunday Audio Visual for the vibrant music and staging and the many others who gave their time to make this an event to remember”.