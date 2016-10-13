Frocktails to celebrate 10th event

STANDOUT: A model walks down the runway at Frocktails on Saturday night. Photo Matthew Newton / The Guardian

IF YOU want proof that Frocktails has become one of the marquee events on the Whitsunday social calender, consider that tickets to this year's event sold out within 24 hours.

Celebrating its 10th year, this year's "the Enchanted Garden” theme will be sure to have attendees spellbound by the variety of local fashion on display.

Organiser Sarah Homburg said the event had turned into something people looked forward to every year.

"Frocktails has a great name. People keep coming back. It's definitely turned into a loyal brand,” she said.

"It's also an amazing fundraiser for the Reef Festival. All the organisers and people who help out are volunteers. The hair, make-up, all the boutiques, they're all volunteers. I'd like to send a massive thanks to all of them.”

As for what attendees could expect this year, Ms Homburg said it would be a magical evening.

"The gardens are a magical place - that's why people get married there,” she said. "It's inspired by the beautiful magical gardens, it is magic and it's a premier event for Villa. It's the first time they've done an event of this calibre and it's a premier fashion show. It's a beautiful time of year to do a show that showcases new season fashions for spring.”

Ms Homburg said the show was a great platform to promote local fashion.

Taking part in the event will be Court and Spark, Lotus Beach Boutique, Airllywood, Salted Kisses, and Divalicious Fascinators. The make-up will be done by Whitsunday Make-up with hair by Guys and Dolls.

"It's a fashion show spectacular like no other. The fashion is just beautiful,” Ms Homburg said.

"We're showcasing local independent boutiques. These are not chain stores, these are hard working little brands and each one has different styles that we are lucky to have in the area.”

"We appreciate local support otherwise you wouldn't be able to do a show like this.”

SHOWTIME

What: Frocktails fashion show

Where: Villa Botanica

When: 5.30pm, Saturday, October 15