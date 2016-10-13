Frogs jump back in the Proserpine pool

PREP: Some of the Whitsunday Frogs after a tough night in the pool.

SWIMMING: The 2016-17 Whitsunday Swimming Club season started last Thursday night at the Proserpine public pool, with more than 25 swimmers aged five to 14 participating.

Whitsunday Swimming Club president Sue McDonald welcomed the swimmers and encouraged them to develop their individual skills and take opportunities.

"Swimming is not only about building personal fitness and improving swimming techniques, but also about delivering a sense of achievement for the kids, building a competitive spirit and creating an environment to build friendships,” she said.

Kids who sign up to swim with the Whitsunday Swimming Club (Whitsunday Frogs) get a range of opportunities, including swim nights every Thursday, entering regional competitions and hands-on coaching.

Thursday night swimming events start at 5.45pm and usually finish by 7pm followed by dinner. Mrs McDonald said Lane 4's resident coach Zane Reid guided a number of young swimmers on the path to personal improvement and success at regional swimming events last season. Mr Reid also attends the Thursday night swimming events, where he provides encouragement and stroke correction tips.

The events co-ordinated for the first night of swimming included 25m and 50m freestyle, fly, breaststroke and backstroke for the younger Whitsunday Frogs. The older swimmers were able to test their endurance with 100m and 200m events.

There were 18 swimmers who delivered a total of 27 personal bests on Thursday night compared to last season's swim times.

Some of the notable personal improvements in the younger age group (5-9) were Callum Edmondson with a 18 sec PB for the 50m freestyle (56.97 sec), Sari Goodall with a 6.1 sec PB in the 50m freestyle (56.80 sec), and Madisson List, who smashed her PB for the 100m individual medley by 63 sec (1.58.67 min).

In the older age group (10-15) Kia Telford created a new PB for his 200m individual medley by 7.46 sec (5.19.98 min), Seamus Telford carved off 5.13 sec (3.19.10 min), and Teah Goodall dropped 7.4 sec off her PB for the 50m breaststroke (1.08.56 min).

Those who want to join the club are welcome to come along to try before signing up and should arrive at 5.30pm on Thursday night and bring their swimmers and towel. For more information contact Sue McDonald on 49453824.