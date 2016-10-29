Frogs ready for biggest carnival on the calendar

MAKING A SPLASH: Whitsunday Swimming Club is ready for its biggest carnival.

SWIMMING: The Whitsunday Swimming Club will host its biggest carnival of the year at Proserpine this weekend.

It is Proserpine's turn to host the regional swim meet and they are expecting teams to come from all over including Mackay, Townsville, Rockhampton and as far as Charters Towers.

Swimmers aged 6-16 will compete at the carnival with around a dozen teams to be represented.

Club president Sue McDonald said it would be a fantastic day for everyone involved.

"The kids have been training for weeks leading up to this competition,” she said.

"They're keen to prove themselves at a regional level.

"It will be a great fund day.”

McDonald said it was a fantastic opportunity for Proserpine.

"It's good for the town of Proserpine to host this type of swimming carnival,” she said.

"It's good for the kids to pit themselves against other kids from other clubs.

"It's good to have competition.”

Media officer Scott Hardy said it would be their largest carnival for the year.

"It's a big focus for our swimming club and it will also be fundraising for the club,” he said.

"It's an important carnival on our annual agenda.”