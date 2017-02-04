31°
News

Future stacks up at the Aligning Festival

Inge Hansen | 4th Feb 2017 8:00 AM
LOVE THYSELF: Reiki healer Amanda Capelo .
LOVE THYSELF: Reiki healer Amanda Capelo . contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FOR Amanda Capelo, getting in touch with mindfulness and her inner self four years ago was a life- changing experience.

"I just kind of changed my career path and this was presented to me and it's just been an amazing journey,” she said.

"To be able to help people and to even connect people and help them on their journeys is great.”

Now, Ms Capelo is bringing a touch of mindfulness and hint of wellness to the Whitsundays through the Aligning Therapies festival.

Coming to the Whitsunday Sailing Club on February 4, the festival promotes health, wellness, natural and organic products, all while supporting local products.

Ms Capelo said the festival was a great way to support local business by selling local products, all to do with health, available at pop up stalls.

"There's so much out there (locally) so it's great for people who aren't aware of all these services because it's like a one-stop place,” she said.

Attendees can treat themselves to healings, wellness workshops including dancing, meditation and counselling, massages and yoga.

Not only can guests purchase all natural and organic products, but hand- made jewellery too.

"If you have any questions about the topics, you can just ask and (stall owners) will let you know where they operate so anyone can go and visit them again.”

For more information visit www.facebook.com/aligning therapies.com/.

FEEL GOOD

What: Aligning Therapies festival

Where: Whitsunday Sailing Club

When: Saturday, February 4 from 9-4pm

Cost: Gold coin donation

Contact: aligningtherapies@gmail.com

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  airlie beach aligning festival whitsunday sailing club

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Future stacks up at the Aligning Festival

Future stacks up at the Aligning Festival

The Aligning Festival at the Whitsunday Sailing Club will leave you feeling good.

Reef Gateway caters for the sports lovers

ON SCREEN: Reef Gateway marketing manager Mark Wilkins is looking forward to welcoming the public.

The Reef Gateway is the place to catch your sport event of choice.

Day of mourning for indigenous

MINUTE'S SILENCE: A space for mourning on the foreshore on Australia Day.

Locals call for change of attitude towards Australia Day.

Cannons back and firing

HOP IN: Cannonvale Cannons Zavier Goswell, Matilda Dennison, Jacob Bell, Xavier DeBrincat, Jai Dennison and Will Smith (back) with Maisie Goswell, Eve Carter-Attwood, Mila Parkinson, Kaia Heffernan and Isabella DeBrincat (front).

Cannonvale swimmers back at club nights.

Local Partners

Future stacks up at the Aligning Festival

The Aligning Festival at the Whitsunday Sailing Club will leave you feeling good.

Hundreds jump on board jet boat launch

LAUNCH PARTY: The team at Whitsunday Jetski Tours in front of the new Island Jet Boating vessel.

It was excitement central at the launch of Island Jet Boating

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Band takes on the 21st century

The Charm, The Fury produce a acidic new album

Kylie Minogue breaks off engagement with Joshua Sasse

Kylie Minogue and Joshua Sasse pictured at the Ivy restaurant in December in London. Picture: Mark Milan/GC Images

"Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways"

This guy's gardening's real McCoy

Michael McCoy hosts Dream Gardens.

One of the country's leading landscape designers set for TV

Imminence produce sonic outbursts

Immenence have a produced a new sound and a new album. Photo Contributed

"I've lost count over how many times we started over.”

Kylie Minogue splits with fiance over suspicions he cheated

Kylie Minogue was reportedly suspicious of Joshua Sasse’s relationship with glamorous Spaniard Marta ­Milans. Picture: Instagram

Kylie breaks off engagement with fiance over suspicions he cheated

John Laws savages Steve Price: 'Go f--- yourself'

Broadcast legend John Laws has used his golden tonsils to blast Steve Price.

The colleagues have been at war for more than a decade.

The Aussie teen who 'flips a bird' on Hollywood red carpet

Alstonville local Nicholas Hamilton will be seen in some exciting film projects this year including the hyped remake of Stephen King's IT.

Nicholas Hamilton is currently at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles

Over $50k price reduced - It needs to sell - make us an offer!

Lot 6 Satinwood Estate, Raintree Place, Airlie Beach 4802 ...

Residential Land The owners of Lot 6 Satinwood have made the decision to meet ... $199,000

The owners of Lot 6 Satinwood have made the decision to meet the market , slashed $50,000 off their price to make a sale. Yes, we know that the land is sloping...

Under Contract - 700m2 Of Flat Land!

3 Armitage Avenue, Mandalay 4802

Residential Land This property is located in a quiet street in Mandalay, in a ... Under Contract

This property is located in a quiet street in Mandalay, in a boutique subdivision where there are good quality homes as neighbours. Gently elevated from the road...

Reintroducing Crown Apartments

202/27 River Street, Mackay 4740

Apartment 3 3 2 $459,000

GENEROUS, CONVENIENT, EFFORTLESS Welcome to Apartment 802 at the newly revived Crown Apartments. Featuring stylishly appointed spacious interiors, spectacular...

91 year Marina Berth Lease up for grabs

Berth F21 Port of Airlie, Airlie Beach 4802

Residential Land Looking for a new home for your boat? Tired of busy boat ... $179,500

Looking for a new home for your boat? Tired of busy boat ramps? Is the boat taking up too much space at home? If so, we are offering a great long term opportunity...

Turf/Cane Farm- 15 minutes to Mackay

Lot 7 Dunnrock Road, Chelona 4740

Rural 0 0 Auction

139 acres on one freehold title. 40 acres under 3 varieties of turf including Sir Walter. 87 acres of cane production area. Fully irrigated farm with water...

Truely Unique! Old Homebush Store

2577 Sarina-Homebush Road, Homebush 4740

House 5 3 4 $450,000

A true “property of significance”, the Old Homebush Store has long presided over the comings and goings in the heart of Homebush. Built in 1907, the...

The Cheapest Sea View land in Cannonvale

13 Warruga Street, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land Wow this is great value, where else can you buy a block ... $95,000

Wow this is great value, where else can you buy a block of land with sea views for less than $100,000? Make no mistake, our owner is serious and wants this block...

Outstanding Acreage

919 Eungella Dam Road, Crediton 4757

Rural 0 0 $350,000

An opportunity has presented to purchase this outstanding property situated approx. 9 klms from the Township of Eungella and approx. 85 klms west of...

5.09 Hectares On City Outskirts

Lot 904 Catherine Street, Greenmount 4751

House 3 2 Auction

5.09 hectare block with development potential pending council approval. Lowset brick 3 bedroom /2 bathroom home is ready and waiting to be renovated. 3 bay powered...

Outstanding Value

5 Polly Crescent, Richmond 4740

House 5 2 4 $595,000

Real opportunity to secure this prime piece of real estate, surrounded by quality homes in the much sought after area of Richmond. Situated on a large 2062 sq m...

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

Ray White Kawana auction line-up

Something to suit every buyer

Single dad, four kids, turned away from 12 homes. Why?

Sole parent Derek Fenech, with his daughters Amelio, 2, and Katherine, 1, is desperate to find a home for his family of four in Mackay.

Family of five knocked back for rentals in Mackay.

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

HISTORIC: 'Elamang', an Ipswich house built in 1895 is up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!