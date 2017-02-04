Future stacks up at the Aligning Festival

FOR Amanda Capelo, getting in touch with mindfulness and her inner self four years ago was a life- changing experience.

"I just kind of changed my career path and this was presented to me and it's just been an amazing journey,” she said.

"To be able to help people and to even connect people and help them on their journeys is great.”

Now, Ms Capelo is bringing a touch of mindfulness and hint of wellness to the Whitsundays through the Aligning Therapies festival.

Coming to the Whitsunday Sailing Club on February 4, the festival promotes health, wellness, natural and organic products, all while supporting local products.

Ms Capelo said the festival was a great way to support local business by selling local products, all to do with health, available at pop up stalls.

"There's so much out there (locally) so it's great for people who aren't aware of all these services because it's like a one-stop place,” she said.

Attendees can treat themselves to healings, wellness workshops including dancing, meditation and counselling, massages and yoga.

Not only can guests purchase all natural and organic products, but hand- made jewellery too.

"If you have any questions about the topics, you can just ask and (stall owners) will let you know where they operate so anyone can go and visit them again.”

For more information visit www.facebook.com/aligning therapies.com/.

FEEL GOOD

What: Aligning Therapies festival

Where: Whitsunday Sailing Club

When: Saturday, February 4 from 9-4pm

Cost: Gold coin donation

Contact: aligningtherapies@gmail.com