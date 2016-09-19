Garage sale to help raise funds

MEN'S Shed Airlie Beach will hold a garage sale next month to raise funds for its building projects.

The event is part of the not-for-profit sustainability project Garage Sale Trail taking place around the country on Saturday, October 22.

The project aims to create a massive day of simultaneous garage sales as a way to reuse items, find hidden treasure you didn't know existed and meet people in the local community.

Men's Shed Airlie Beach president Bob Beale said it would be a great opportunity for them to showcase their handcrafts and raise some money at the same time.

"Some of the stuff we've been making, we want to have at the sale,” he said.

"At the same time we can raise a bit of money for our new shed.”

As well as the sale, the Men's Shed will put on a breakfast and coffee, all at reasonable prices.

"Anyone who wants to come along and have a look and buy some hand-crafted wares, they can have a look around and get a coffee and some good food while they do it.”

The sale will run on Saturday, October 22, from 8am-3pm at Old School House, Abell Rd, Cannonvale.

As well as tea and coffee, there will be sausages, sandwiches and other refreshments.

Anyone can get involved with Garage Sail Trail by registering their garage sale online through their website and creating a profile page so they can sell your items.

The theme of sale this year is decluttering. As the weather starts to warm up and we wave goodbye to winter, we're naturally inclined towards a good spring clean of our homes.

Last year almost three million items went up for sale at more than 13,000 garage sales. The event was supported by around 150 local councils with an estimated 350,000 people getting involved.

Registration is free and open to households, businesses and community groups.

For more information visit garagesaletrail.com.au.