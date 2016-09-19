26°
News

Garage sale to help raise funds

19th Sep 2016 12:00 PM
SALE TIME: Greg Slough, Col Metcalfe, Steve Stokes, Steve Shaw, Rod Wilson, Bob Beale, Peter Lanser and Norm Hore.
SALE TIME: Greg Slough, Col Metcalfe, Steve Stokes, Steve Shaw, Rod Wilson, Bob Beale, Peter Lanser and Norm Hore. Kathryn Cygan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

MEN'S Shed Airlie Beach will hold a garage sale next month to raise funds for its building projects.

The event is part of the not-for-profit sustainability project Garage Sale Trail taking place around the country on Saturday, October 22.

The project aims to create a massive day of simultaneous garage sales as a way to reuse items, find hidden treasure you didn't know existed and meet people in the local community.

Men's Shed Airlie Beach president Bob Beale said it would be a great opportunity for them to showcase their handcrafts and raise some money at the same time.

"Some of the stuff we've been making, we want to have at the sale,” he said.

"At the same time we can raise a bit of money for our new shed.”

As well as the sale, the Men's Shed will put on a breakfast and coffee, all at reasonable prices.

"Anyone who wants to come along and have a look and buy some hand-crafted wares, they can have a look around and get a coffee and some good food while they do it.”

The sale will run on Saturday, October 22, from 8am-3pm at Old School House, Abell Rd, Cannonvale.

As well as tea and coffee, there will be sausages, sandwiches and other refreshments.

Anyone can get involved with Garage Sail Trail by registering their garage sale online through their website and creating a profile page so they can sell your items.

The theme of sale this year is decluttering. As the weather starts to warm up and we wave goodbye to winter, we're naturally inclined towards a good spring clean of our homes.

Last year almost three million items went up for sale at more than 13,000 garage sales. The event was supported by around 150 local councils with an estimated 350,000 people getting involved.

Registration is free and open to households, businesses and community groups.

For more information visit garagesaletrail.com.au.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  airlie beach, fundraiser, men's shed, whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Garage sale to help raise funds

Garage sale to help raise funds

Men's Shed Airlie Beach are holding a fundraiser in a bit to raise funds for its building projects

Help Valerie get her transplant

FOR A CAUSE: Barb Adamson and Val McMahan-Kaden will be at the fundraiser for Val at Banjo's Bar & Bistro.

Help a Whitsunday local get the treatment she needs.

Team mindful of challenge ahead

OPTI FUN: One team from Cannonvale State School will head to the Optiminds state finals next month.

Optiminds kids ready for the challenge.

Getting in touch with nature

CREATIVE: Harriet Goodall will teach participants how to create baskets through weaving at her workshops next Saturday and Sunday.

Join Harriet Goodall for her weaving workshops next weekend

Local Partners

Garage sale to help raise funds

Men's Shed Airlie Beach are holding a fundraiser in a bit to raise funds for its building projects

Patient diagnosed with meningococcal on the improve

Nick Marsionis

There has been a confirmed report of meningococcal in the region.

Seven rescues in one weekend for VMR

Volunteer Marine Rescue in action.

The Volunteer Marine Rescue crew were kept busy this weekend.

Help Valerie get her transplant

FOR A CAUSE: Barb Adamson and Val McMahan-Kaden will be at the fundraiser for Val at Banjo's Bar & Bistro.

Help a Whitsunday local get the treatment she needs.

Team mindful of challenge ahead

OPTI FUN: One team from Cannonvale State School will head to the Optiminds state finals next month.

Optiminds kids ready for the challenge.

Getting in touch with nature

CREATIVE: Harriet Goodall will teach participants how to create baskets through weaving at her workshops next Saturday and Sunday.

Join Harriet Goodall for her weaving workshops next weekend

Strut your stuff with book week

BOOK WEEK: Students at Cannonvale State School got dressed up to celebrate book week last Friday.

Book week celebrated by local schools.

Music fest goes viral

MARQUEE: The Airlie Beach Festival of Music marquee is where all the hottest music will be played.

Airlie Beach Music Festival is going viral online.

Lifetime collection of classic cars goes to auction

Queensland Auto Museum selling off collection after sudden closure

Sophia Bush slams 'creepy' airline passenger

Sophia Bush slams 'creepy' airline passenger

SOPHIA Bush has slammed a "creepy" airline passenger who made her "uncomfortable" on a recent flight.

Red Dog is back, with beloved pup in prequel 'True Blue'

Movie is a prequel to 2011 hit.

"I THINK we're gonna be best mates."

Mel C: 'Things are awkward between the Spice Girls'

Not everyone's handled Mel C's reunion snub well

2016 Emmy Awards red carpet fashions

Sarah Hyland arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

STARS of the small screen are frocked up for US TV's night of nights

Sound of Music star taken by rare form of dementia

Charmian Carr died of complications from a rare form of dementia

Don't dream it's over! Crowded House to play special gigs

Crowded House will return to the Sydney Opera House on September 25 and 26 – almost 20 years to the day of their Farewell to the World gig.

Crowded House fans, don't dream it's over as your band returns

Eldest daughter from Sound of Music has died, age 73

"Sound of Music actress Charmian Carr is seen in an undated photo provided by the Carr family. Carr died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Woodland Hills, Calif., of complications from a rare form of dementia. Carr was best known for her role as the eldest Von Trapp daughter, Liesl, in the academy award winning movie, The Sound of Music. She was 73.

Actress Charmian Carr has died aged 73, after suffering dementia

Beachside Location

88 Slater Avenue, Blacks Beach 4740

House 4 2 1 $380,000

If you can imagine what life would be like taking early morning or late evening strolls along one of Mackays best beaches then you may have just stumbled across...

Living Near The Beach!!

1 Sunset Beach Court, Shoal Point 4750

House 3 1 2 $320,000 neg

This solid brick home on an impressive 1,017sqm level block has a beachside location and a quiet no through court. A stone throw from the beautiful Shoal Point...

In the Right Zone

5 Byron St, Mackay 4740

House 2 1 1 $265,000

If you wish to renovate this beauty of yesteryear, continue to rent or take up the option to redevelop - the choices are yours to make ! Situated on a large 764 sq...

Small Acreage - Near the Beach

209 Shoal Point Road, Shoal Point 4750

House 3 2 3 Contact Agent

Opportunities rarely become available to secure a property this size in a residential area, 5,335sqm with a large three bedroom home, inground pool and an...

Pioneer Valley - Just Perfect !

6287 Mackay Eungella Road, Netherdale 4756

Residential Land 0 0 $350,000

Located in the foothills of the Eungella Range this acreage presents the perfect opportunity to enjoy a rural lifestyle and be surrounded by some beautiful country...

Family Friendly Living in North Mackay

30 Sapphire Court, North Mackay 4740

House 4 2 2 $330,000

If location is important, this is a family 4 bedroom home you cannot afford to miss. Multiple indoor living areas are a feature of this residence, set on a high...

Much loved Family Home - Whisper Quiet on 980 m2

25 Magellan Drive, Andergrove 4740

House 4 2 1 $395,000

Situated in a convenient location on a generous 980 m2 of flat land, this well presented much loved family home offers a low-maintenance, easy care living...

Modern &amp; Trendy - 2 Bedroom Unit

6/29 Scriha Street, North Mackay 4740

Apartment 2 2 1 $150,000

Located in a quiet area of North Mackay close to Schools, City and Mount Pleasant this modern and tastefully appointed unit will be sure to please. Ground level...

Dolphin Heads Resort

107/6 Beach Road, Dolphin Heads 4740

Unit 1 1 $39,000

Looking for a holiday unit, occasional living or an investment property..............this refurbished and fully self-contained unit could be yours without breaking...

High Exposure Location

West Mackay 4740

House 3 1 2 $280,000

A rare opportunity to buy a well looked after 3 bedroom home on high exposure Nebo Road. Situated on a block of 1,102 sq. m, the home is just a quick drive from...

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft backs 20 storey development

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 209 storey building development.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has backed a 20 storey development.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.

New dining and entertainment options for Redbank Plaza

Redbank Plaza is getting a $4 million upgrade.

Multimillion-dollar upgrade for shopping centre