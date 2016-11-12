Gartrell says triathlon for everyone

ON YOUR BIKE: Whitsunday Triathlon Club vice president Martin Gartrell says anyone can get involved in triathlons.

MARTIN Gartrell is no stranger to triathlons and he was out in force again at the Hamilton Island Triathlon today.

Although in his words he said "he didn't trouble the scorers”, it's a passion for fitness and being active that keeps Gartrell coming back.

As vice president of the Whitsunday Triathlon Club, it's also the camaraderie of the sport that Gartrell says makes it what it is.

"It's lots of things, it's the fitness but also the camaraderie of the sport. It's a great bunch of people,” he said.

"It's about being healthy and getting outdoors, having fun and challenging yourself.

"We're all great mates.”

Completing his fourth Hamilton Island event, Gartrell said the race only get better each year.

"It's a tough course. The wind was just brutal, it was so hot. It's a brutal course but a lot of fun,” he said.

"I just had fun today.

"It's probably the best race atmosphere you can have out of anywhere really.

"Every year there seems to be a bit extra, it's pretty sweet.”

Gartrell said with the end of the triathlon season approaching, he would take a break and be back for the Goondiwindi Triathlon.

He also encouraged people to come along to the Whitsunday Triathlon Club.

"It's a sport for anyone,” he said.

"We have the really fast ones who can go far in the sport and people who just want to have fun. It's a participation thing.

"Come along, we're very welcoming and accommodating

"We have all skill levels.”

For more information visit whitsundaytriclub.com.