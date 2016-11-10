Generosity of Whitsunday local reaches impressive new height

GENEROUS: TJ Bendeich on top of a skyscraper where she worked for the Whitsunday Organic Community Group.

TJ BENDEICH has, quite literally, taken generosity to a whole new level.

The Airlie Beach local abseils on skyscrapers doing trade work, cleaning windows and painting to earn money, but decided she didn't want to keep all her hard-earned money to herself.

Instead of keeping the money she earns from a hard day's work, MsBendeich decided she wanted to donate one day's worth of pay to a deserving local community group or charity.

In a live video she posted to her Facebook page Whitsundays Live, MsBendeich asked locals to post a picture of a worthy community group and the photo with the most likes would receive her salary from that day.

Whitsunday Organic Community Group received the most likes and will receive a generous sum of money from Ms Bendeich.

WOCG secretary Jessa Fanning said the donation would be put towards promoting the group's new site.

"It was heartening to see so much support for our group coming from the community,” she said.

"The funds donated will go towards an open day at our new site on Galbraith Park Dr.”

Ms Bendeich said she was more than happy to have her money go to such an "inspiring group”.

"I've been following their progress for about a year and there's a lot of inspired community members coming together,” she said.

"They're going to create a place for people to come together and connect with growing edible food and learning and growing together, so that's pretty incredible.”

Ms Bendeich has been involved in abseiling for about eight years and said it was something she loved doing.

As she was recovering from illness, Ms Bendeich said her working days were limited but she hoped to work for the community at least one day a week.

Ms Fanning said she was grateful for the time Ms Bendeich dedicated to helping the community.

"On behalf of the Whitsunday Organic Community members, we would like to extend our thanks to TJ, who has so selflessly donated her time climbing up to scary heights to clean windows for our community group,” she said.

