George warns followers to ignore Facebook hoax

Jacob Wilson | 25th Nov 2016 4:11 PM
SCAM: Dawson MP George Christensen warned his followers not to accept Facebook friend requests from anyone claiming to be him.
SCAM: Dawson MP George Christensen warned his followers not to accept Facebook friend requests from anyone claiming to be him. MICK TSIKAS

IF YOU get a Facebook friend request from George Christensen, it is one you might want to reject.

Scammers are understood to have assumed the identity of the Dawson MP on Facebook, requesting personal details and telling people they have won $75,000.

This caught the attention of Mr Christensen yesterday, who immediately posted on his real Facebook page to warn his followers not to engage anyone posing as him online.

"Residents say they have received a friend request from me and it looks genuine because they have stolen the picture from the real Facebook page," Mr Christensen said.

"They then start a conversation along the lines of saying that they saw the victim's name mentioned somewhere for having won money or some other lure.

"The alarm bells start ringing for most people when they start asking for personal details."

Mr Christensen said he did not send friend requests on Facebook so anyone receiving a request should promptly delete it.

Mr Christensen's official Facebook page can be found at: www.facebook.com/gchristensenmp

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  facebook george christensen

George warns followers to ignore Facebook hoax

