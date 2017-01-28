Get involved with Sports Expo

GET IN: Sports clubs from around the Whitsunday region will take part in the first Sports Expo.

THE first ever Whitsunday-wide Sports Expo is on next weekend.

Organisers say the response has been good so far but they are still on the lookout for more sports to jump on board.

There are currently eight clubs booked in for the event with sports as diverse as rugby, horse riding and swimming.

Sportspark president Justin Butler said he'd still like to see more clubs sign-on before the cut-off at 5pm, Wednesday, February 1.

"(There) looks like being a lot of sports on offer and a great opportunity to plan out the year of sport for players and parents,” he said.

The open day is on Saturday, February 4 from 9-11am at the Whitsunday Sportspark and gives kids and parents information on all local sports clubs and activities including initiatives like Get Started Vouchers.

To get involved contact president@whitsunday sportspark.com.au.