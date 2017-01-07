Get the Guardian to set sail

Reef Gateway marketing manager Mark Wilkins and Whitsunday Times and Whitsunday Coast Guardian general manager Steven Jacklin in their cash or cruise competition.

HOW does winning $5000 cash sound?

Well if you are the lucky winner of the promotion currently being run in tandem with the Reef Gateway Hotel and the Whitsunday Coast Guardian you will actually be able to choose the cash or a cruise worth $6000.

To go into the draw all you need to do is spend $20 at the Reef Gateway Hotel and attach the receipt of purchase to the coupon published in the Whitsunday Coast Guardian and pop it in the barrel at the Reef Gateway Hotel.

Whitsunday Times general manager Steven Jacklin said a promotion of this kind was a first for the Whitsundays.

"It has been a long time since we have done a competition of this size in the Whitsunday community,” he said.

The cruise up for grabs is on board the Ovation of the Seas which has enjoyed extensive media attention recently, Mr Jacklin said.

The cruise will board in Sydney and then whisk passengers off to New Zealand on a 10 night whirlwind tour.

The ship has been referred to as on of the first innovators of "super-cruising”.

Entry forms will be published in the Guardian from January 11 to April 5 with the winner announced at a massive party at the Reef Gateway Hotel on April 8 - so start snapping up those Guardians.