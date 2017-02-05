31°
News

Get your groove on at VMR's fundraiser

Dane Lillingstone | 5th Feb 2017 10:00 AM
WHAT A VIEW: VMR Whitsundays headquarters features some of the best views in town.
WHAT A VIEW: VMR Whitsundays headquarters features some of the best views in town. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

GET ready because VMR Music Sundays is back for the first time in 2017.

The monthly tradition has quickly become a staple on the Whitsunday calendar and it's not hard to see why.

It's not just a fun day at one of the best spots in the region, it's also one of the biggest fundraisers for VMR Whitsundays.

Organiser Jenni Wasson said the response from the community had been increasing with every event.

"We've had a lot of people asking when it's happening and it's definitely ready to kick off,” she said.

"We never have one in January, it always starts back in February and we're expecting big crowds.”

Featuring a number of live music acts, artists are also able to rock up on the day and put their name down in what Wasson calls a "clipboard concert”.

"It's going to be a big one to kick off the year in a big way. We've got a couple of acts already lined up to play including The Cadillacs and Gypsy Kiss,” she said.

"And we've already got a handful of other musos that are coming on the day

"As per usual, people can come up on the day, sign up on the clipboard and they can do solo or we can put people together. It's a fun jam with a variety of music.”

People can wait to sign up on the day or phone Wasson on 0410745865 to register their interest.

With raffles, a barbecue and full bar operating, the main purpose of the day is to raise important funds for VMR Whitsundays, which is made up of volunteers.

"All proceeds go to VMR to keep our volunteers out there on the water and keeping the area safe for all the boaties,” Wasson said.

"We need these fundraisers to keep people safe on our local waterways.”

The event is free to enter and features some of the best views in town.

"People can come along on their our own or in a group and be assured of having a great day,” Wasson said.

VMR Music Sundays kicks off for 2017 on Sunday at their headquarters in Cannonvale, across from the Whitsunday Police Station.

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Community rallies behind Marsionis

Community rallies behind Marsionis

More than $40,000 raised for Whitsunday man diagnosed with meningococcal.

Get your groove on at VMR's fundraiser

WHAT A VIEW: VMR Whitsundays headquarters features some of the best views in town.

VMR Music Sundays is back in 2017.

Sports Expo kicks off with big crowds

HANDS UP: Kaitlyn Johnson, Patrick Foster, Trinity Youd, Ella Nolan, Cooper Monkman and Lily Foster at the Sports Expo at Whitsunday PCYC.

The inaugural Whitsunday Sports Expo a big hit.

Future stacks up at the Aligning Festival

LOVE THYSELF: Reiki healer Amanda Capelo .

The Aligning Festival will get you in touch with mindfulness.

Local Partners

Community rallies behind Marsionis

More than $40,000 raised for Whitsunday man diagnosed with meningococcal.

Raving reviews at Reef Gateway Hotel

FOOD GALORE: Elle McAlpine loves the salad and dessert bar at the Reef Gateway Hotel.

Reef Gateway offers a family friendly dining experience.

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Opeth bring the winter and joy from Sweden

The moody dark atmosphere forged in the colds of Sweden were welcome relief from the Brisbane heat.

Dead Letter Circus announce supports

Dead Letter Circus to celebrate 10 years of music with a new tour.Photo Contributed

Brisbane band celebrates 10 years with a new tour

What's on the small screen this week

Manu Feildel and Pete Evans host the TV series My Kitchen Rules.

REALITY shows heat up while three new dramas hit our screens.

Candice Fox plots another classic

Author Candice Fox has published her latest novel, Crimson Lake.

Two unlikely characters team up to investigate disappearance

Fallujah announce headline show

Falluja will be touring with Killswitch Engage next year. Photo Contributed

Fallujah will get show off new album with headline show

Band takes on the 21st century

Four years on from their 2013 debut, THE CHARM THE FURY have upped their game. Photo Contributed

"The world is f***ed, but it's great food for writing.”

Kylie Minogue breaks off engagement with Joshua Sasse

Kylie Minogue and Joshua Sasse pictured at the Ivy restaurant in December in London. Picture: Mark Milan/GC Images

"Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways"

Over $50k price reduced - It needs to sell - make us an offer!

Lot 6 Satinwood Estate, Raintree Place, Airlie Beach 4802 ...

Residential Land The owners of Lot 6 Satinwood have made the decision to meet ... $199,000

The owners of Lot 6 Satinwood have made the decision to meet the market , slashed $50,000 off their price to make a sale. Yes, we know that the land is sloping...

Under Contract - 700m2 Of Flat Land!

3 Armitage Avenue, Mandalay 4802

Residential Land This property is located in a quiet street in Mandalay, in a ... Under Contract

This property is located in a quiet street in Mandalay, in a boutique subdivision where there are good quality homes as neighbours. Gently elevated from the road...

Reintroducing Crown Apartments

202/27 River Street, Mackay 4740

Apartment 3 3 2 $459,000

GENEROUS, CONVENIENT, EFFORTLESS Welcome to Apartment 802 at the newly revived Crown Apartments. Featuring stylishly appointed spacious interiors, spectacular...

91 year Marina Berth Lease up for grabs

Berth F21 Port of Airlie, Airlie Beach 4802

Residential Land Looking for a new home for your boat? Tired of busy boat ... $179,500

Looking for a new home for your boat? Tired of busy boat ramps? Is the boat taking up too much space at home? If so, we are offering a great long term opportunity...

Turf/Cane Farm- 15 minutes to Mackay

Lot 7 Dunnrock Road, Chelona 4740

Rural 0 0 Auction

139 acres on one freehold title. 40 acres under 3 varieties of turf including Sir Walter. 87 acres of cane production area. Fully irrigated farm with water...

Truely Unique! Old Homebush Store

2577 Sarina-Homebush Road, Homebush 4740

House 5 3 4 $450,000

A true “property of significance”, the Old Homebush Store has long presided over the comings and goings in the heart of Homebush. Built in 1907, the...

The Cheapest Sea View land in Cannonvale

13 Warruga Street, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land Wow this is great value, where else can you buy a block ... $95,000

Wow this is great value, where else can you buy a block of land with sea views for less than $100,000? Make no mistake, our owner is serious and wants this block...

Outstanding Acreage

919 Eungella Dam Road, Crediton 4757

Rural 0 0 $350,000

An opportunity has presented to purchase this outstanding property situated approx. 9 klms from the Township of Eungella and approx. 85 klms west of...

5.09 Hectares On City Outskirts

Lot 904 Catherine Street, Greenmount 4751

House 3 2 Auction

5.09 hectare block with development potential pending council approval. Lowset brick 3 bedroom /2 bathroom home is ready and waiting to be renovated. 3 bay powered...

Outstanding Value

5 Polly Crescent, Richmond 4740

House 5 2 4 $595,000

Real opportunity to secure this prime piece of real estate, surrounded by quality homes in the much sought after area of Richmond. Situated on a large 2062 sq m...

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

Ray White Kawana auction line-up

Something to suit every buyer

Single dad, four kids, turned away from 12 homes. Why?

Sole parent Derek Fenech, with his daughters Amelio, 2, and Katherine, 1, is desperate to find a home for his family of four in Mackay.

Family of five knocked back for rentals in Mackay.

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

HISTORIC: 'Elamang', an Ipswich house built in 1895 is up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!