Get your groove on at VMR's fundraiser

WHAT A VIEW: VMR Whitsundays headquarters features some of the best views in town.

GET ready because VMR Music Sundays is back for the first time in 2017.

The monthly tradition has quickly become a staple on the Whitsunday calendar and it's not hard to see why.

It's not just a fun day at one of the best spots in the region, it's also one of the biggest fundraisers for VMR Whitsundays.

Organiser Jenni Wasson said the response from the community had been increasing with every event.

"We've had a lot of people asking when it's happening and it's definitely ready to kick off,” she said.

"We never have one in January, it always starts back in February and we're expecting big crowds.”

Featuring a number of live music acts, artists are also able to rock up on the day and put their name down in what Wasson calls a "clipboard concert”.

"It's going to be a big one to kick off the year in a big way. We've got a couple of acts already lined up to play including The Cadillacs and Gypsy Kiss,” she said.

"And we've already got a handful of other musos that are coming on the day

"As per usual, people can come up on the day, sign up on the clipboard and they can do solo or we can put people together. It's a fun jam with a variety of music.”

People can wait to sign up on the day or phone Wasson on 0410745865 to register their interest.

With raffles, a barbecue and full bar operating, the main purpose of the day is to raise important funds for VMR Whitsundays, which is made up of volunteers.

"All proceeds go to VMR to keep our volunteers out there on the water and keeping the area safe for all the boaties,” Wasson said.

"We need these fundraisers to keep people safe on our local waterways.”

The event is free to enter and features some of the best views in town.

"People can come along on their our own or in a group and be assured of having a great day,” Wasson said.

VMR Music Sundays kicks off for 2017 on Sunday at their headquarters in Cannonvale, across from the Whitsunday Police Station.