Gettin' value on the 'Dolla'

STRIKE IT RICH: House DJ Dom Dolla is coming to Magnums on the back of his smashing success.

IT'S been a massive few months for artists at Magnums Hotel and it's only set to get bigger as up-and-coming electronic dance DJ Dom Dolla hits the stage.

The Dom Dolla "You Single Tour” will visit Australia and New Zealand over the next two months and Airlie Beach is next.

As one of Australia's most exciting and popular house heroes, Dom has managed to prove himself as one of the ones to watch on the Australian house scene.

His resume includes appearances at major festivals including Splendour in the Grass, a loyal fan base and some high profile collaborations.

His latest single "You” has already proven to be a smash, hitting number one on the ARIA Club Charts.

Magnums venue manager Jarryd Barclay said they were preparing for a big show.

"We've have never had Dom Dolla at Magnums and we are really looking forward to his show as he has been playing some big stages,” he said.

"Everyone should expect a huge show.”

Dom grew up in the dusty far northern city of Darwin, where he was more akin to salt water and crocodile pies than smoke machines and lasers. Having grown up listening to classical and contemporary LPs, a relocation to Melbourne was the catalyst that kick-started his career.

Dom's remix of Go Freek "We Can Ride” recently cashed in one million Soundcloud plays, was featured on multiple international dance compilations and labelled by MTV as one of their "Top 10 Mind Blowing Remixes”.

Dom's debut single "Define” hit number 1 on the ARIA Club Chart, and was featured in a Hollywood film.

Featured at Australia's Electronic Music Conference as one of their "next big things”, Dom Dolla is an Aussie house producer that's appreciating in value.

Be sure not to miss his massive free show at Magnums.

Ready for a HOUSE PARTY