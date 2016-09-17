Getting in touch with nature

CREATIVE: Harriet Goodall will teach participants how to create baskets through weaving at her workshops next Saturday and Sunday.

IN two, two-day workshops, Harriet Goodall, a respected NSW sculptor and basket maker, will share her tips and tricks.

She will share a variety of contemporary basketry techniques incorporating traditional hard and soft weaving materials such as hand-dyed rattan and raffia with plants that can be foraged from the surrounding environment.

Participants will experience the ancient, meditative nature of weaving in a circle while working on individual 3D pieces that shun symmetry and perfection but embrace texture and organic form.

Ms Goodall started weaving in 2007 and has been passionate about it since.

"It is very ancient and women around the world have been weaving forever until the industrial revolution,” she said.

"It's something we've lost and I'm passionate about its revival - it's a great way to bind communities together.”