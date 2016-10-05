Girl we learned to love is back

FIFTEEN years ago we were introduced to Bridget Jones - a kooky, clumsy, comical young lady in Bridget Jones's Diary.

Continuing the story of this adorable character's life is Bridget Jones's Baby, in which the film-makers just want to remind us why we fell in love with Bridget Jones in the first place.

Facing the challenges of becoming a woman of a certain age (the London lady is turning 43), Bridget finds herself isolated in her apartment on her birthday pondering what to do to spice up her life.

Bridget has a great career, friends, and the perfect body she spent hours in the gym sculpting away.

But, what else can she do to create some excitement for a single woman approaching middle age? True to form, nothing is simple for Bridget as she manages to unintentionally complicate her life.

Despite a few far-fetched moments in the film, Bridget Jones's Baby delivers beyond expectations.

This third instalment in the tale of Bridget Jones is filled with entertaining dialogue, cutting one-liners and sticky situations that will keep viewers hooked till the last moment.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

What: Bridget Jones's Baby cheese and wine night

When: October 8, 6.30pm

Where: Proserpine Entertainment Centre

Cost: $27 per person

Tickets: call 4945 2312