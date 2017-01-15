31°
Grab the baton for Relay 2017

15th Jan 2017 9:00 AM
BACK: 2016 was big for Whitsundays Relay For Life.
Peter Carruthers

AFTER raising more than $46,000 in 2016, preparations for this year's Whitsundays Relay For Life are well under way and the community can jump on board now.

The successful 2016 event saw more than 300 people show their support in Proserpine for those affected by cancer.

Registrations are now open for Cancer Council Queensland's 2017 Whitsundays Relay For Life, set to be held on October 21-22, again at Proserpine showgrounds.

It will be the 13th anniversary of the event in the Whitsundays.

Cancer Council Queensland spokesperson Katie Clift said that around 740 people were diagnosed with cancer in the Mackay/Whitsunday region each year.

"Last year Relay For Life helped raise $3.35million for Cancer Council's lifesaving research, prevention and education programs, and support services,” she said.

"Each donation, no matter how big or small, helps fund our work, and in turn, provides vital support and care for Queenslanders diagnosed with cancer.”

Early bird registrations are $20 per person and you can register at relayforlife.org.au or by calling 1300656585.

This year marks 17 years of Relay For Life in Queensland and 55 years of Cancer Council Queensland.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  cancer council relay for life whitsunday

