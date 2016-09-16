Great steaks at KC's

GOOD FOOD: KC's Bar and Grill manager Dani Blain and head chef Alan Bryce welcome diners to Airlie Beach.

KC'S Bar and Grill on Airlie Beach's Main St has stood still while the town has grown up around it.

Owner of the restaurant Peter Chengody said the famous KC's char-grill had been operating in the town since 1981 and had a long reputation of serving up great steaks.

"We also do seafoods and salads and vegetarian meals. But steak is our speciality,” he said.

KC's has been a family owned asset for for more than 30 years but Peter and Selena only stepped up to run the restaurant two years ago.

Peter said you would have a hard time finding anyone in Airlie Beach that had worked in the tourism industry longer than him and he still loved it.

"It's so wonderful to see people happy.

"You do a lot behind the scenes to make people happy but sometimes it's the personal contact that makes the difference between a great experience and an ordinary experience,” he said.

"I have come to work here since 1983 every day of my life.”

Peter lamented the glory days of Airlie Beach in the 1980s but accepted that change was inevitable.

"The town has grown around us, our position has become more and more prominent.”

"You can't stop progress, you can't stop development and you can't stop people loving Airlie Beach and the Whitsundays,” he said.

"Our number one priority is food.

"If we don't get the food right it makes it hard to run a great restaurant.”