Gymnastics a great foundation

GYMNASTICS: A sport for everyone - that's the message coming out of the Whitsunday PCYC about their gymnastics classes.

PCYC gymnastics coach Jacqueline White said it was a sport where you could progress at your own rate.

"Gymnastics is the best foundation sport of them all: It's a real sport science,” she said.

"It's rewarding because it gives a positive opportunity to all kids in the area. In one sport they might be doing only one thing but in gymnastics they do them all.”

With the Friday boys class proving popular, the PCYC will be offering two classes on Fridays 4-5pm for the younger kids and 5-6pm for the older ones.

Men's Shed Airlie Beach has chipped in and built and donated a range of apparatus for the classes.

White said it was a positive environment with huge benefits.

"Gymnastics provides a better understanding of body awareness and overcoming challenges as well as giving them courage and confidence, flexibility as well as strength,” she said.

Whitsunday PCYC offers a range of classes. For information, phone 49481144.