Hamilton Island defends wildlife control methods

HAMILTON Island management insists wildlife culling is a "last resort”.

This comes as figures showed that three sulphur-crested cockatoos, 106 agile wallabies and 80 brushtail possums were culled from May20 to November 19, 2016.

A Hamilton Island management spokesperson said culls only applied when necessary.

"Hamilton Island's environmental officer had to cull three sulphur-crested cockatoos that were diseased, malformed or injured, including one bird which was found out at sea and brought back to the island,” the spokesperson said.

"Its injuries were so severe it was decided by our wildlife management team that the bird would not survive, even with treatment.”

The need to cull agile wallabies and brushtail possums was due to them being an introduced species, which could cause environmental damage and soil erosion if uncontrolled.

A Department of Environment and Heritage Protection spokesperson said they worked closely with island management to ensure humane outcomes.

"EHP has been dealing with the operators on Hamilton Island for more than 10 years to regulate the use of non-lethal and lethal measures to manage the detrimental impacts of some species on property, public health and the safety of staff and guests,” the spokesperson said.

The EHP said the island complied with the conditions of damage mitigation permits issued.