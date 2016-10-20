Hamilton Island ready for triathlon & ocean swim

PREMIER EVENT: Hamilton Island will be transformed into a flurry of activity for the Hamilton Island Triathlon and Whitehaven Beach Swim.

TRIATHLON: From Rio to the Whitsundays, Australia's gold-medal freestyler Mack Horton will swap the pool for paradise to compete in Hamilton Island's 2016 Fujifilm Triathlon and Whitehaven Beach Ocean Swim.

Held on November 12-13, Horton will swim the triathlon leg as part of a team alongside his coach, Craig Jackson, and partner, Ella Walter.

On Sunday, he will compete in the 750m swim off Whitehaven Beach, the only sporting event permitted in these waters due to its protected status.

"After being in Rio, and the intense lead-up to the Olympic Games, it feels good to get back in the water again and have some fun,” Horton said.

"Not to mention Whitehaven Beach is one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, so it's hard not to get excited about the Whitehaven Beach Ocean Swim.”

Horton isn't the only Olympic athlete set to race hard and recover harder in paradise. He will be joined by Olympic legend and Queenslander Susie O'Neill who is preparing to take part in the two-kilometre ocean swim.

For O'Neill, a regular contender in the annual event, the swim is a way to continue pushing her endurance and ability.

"Being able to combine testing my physical and mental strength with recovering in one of the world's most beautiful locations is an opportunity that's hard to turn down,” she said.

While the weekend attracts a number of professional athletes, competitors don't need a golden trophy cabinet to take part. The weekend will see multiple races over two days, ensuring there are events to suit all ages and fitness levels.

Hamilton Island CEO Glenn Bourke said: "We've found visitors come to the island to reconnect, often with loved ones but for many, with their passion and the environment. The Endurance Series ticks both boxes - competitors conquer personal fitness goals while also experiencing the scenery in a different light. There are few races around the world that compare.”

Registrations for the 2016 Triathlon and Whitehaven Beach Ocean Swim close on Tuesday, November 8, at 5pm. Individual registrations for the triathlon are sold out but team and junior triathlon and Ocean Swim registrations are still available. Ocean Swim entries include return ferry transfers to Whitehaven from Port of Airlie Marina or Hamilton Island.

See hamiltonisland.com .au/endurance-series.