Hamilton resort claims high praise

Hamilton Islands luxury resort, Qualia was included in the top 10 2017 Australian Traveller's Choice Hotels.

IT IS no secret that Hamilton Island boasts one of the best holiday experiences in Australia.

And this year, Qualia Resort, lying on the northern tip of the island was named among the 2017 top 10 Traveller's Choice Hotels across Australia.

The prestigious list was compiled based on the reviews collected last year from TripAdvisor travellers worldwide.

Qualia Resort was singled out for providing unique and blissful spa treatments, fine dining and a beautiful location and atmosphere.

One Trip advisor noted that guests were made to feel like royalty with the resort carefully designed to make each guest enjoy a holiday of "pure relaxation”.

Qualia Resort was in good company with Pinetrees Lodge on Lord Howe Island claiming the coveted prize of top Travellers choice.

Other resorts to make the list include Ovolo Woolloomooloo (Sydney), Park Hyatt (Sydney), Ovolo 1888 Darling Harbour (Sydney), East Hotel (Canberra), Freshwater East Kimberley Apartments (Western Australia), Cairns Coconut Holiday Resort, Primus Hotel (Sydney) and Big4 Beacon Resort (Victoria).