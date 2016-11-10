Hamo celebrates one millionth check in

NEXT week the iconic Whitsunday destination, Hamilton Island will welcome its one millionth check in.

The island is celebrating and recapping some of the highlights and memories created by and for visitors over the past decade.

From November 15 to December 12, guests can relive their Hamilton Island experience by sharing their favourite Hamilton Island palm tree, koala cuddle, wedding, super yacht, sandy feet, cocktail, meat pie or other holiday memories and help celebrate the one million check-ins milestone.

Images can be posted to the Hamilton Island website or on Instagram and the winning entry will enjoy the choice of one of three Hamilton Island holidays, each worth $10,000.

October is always the busiest travel month of the year for the island's reservations team and last month was Hamilton Island's best on record.

Photo competition entry details

Entrants register then post a photo with a caption and hashtags #HIRememberWhen and #HamiltonIsland, to go in the running to win a trip to return to paradise worth $10,000. For more information on the one million memories campaign and entry instructions visit: the island's website from November 15.