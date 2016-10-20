Hamo couple share passion

PICTURE PERFECT: Stephen Jackson and Ebony Banes at their Hamilton Island wedding.

HAMILTON Island identity Stephen Jackson and Ebony Banes got married last Monday in scene straight out of paradise.

Mr Jackson is the island activities and events manager on Hamilton Island, as well as being the president of the Whitsunday Triathlon Club, while Ebony Banes has been hitting the sport pages of the Whitsunday Times for her tennis prowess.

Sport is a theme that is common in both their lives and it also just so happened to be the thing that brought them together as Mr Jackson recounts.

"Oddly enough we met seven years ago,” he said.

"I loaned her a bike to do the Airlie Beach Triathlon. That's how we met.

"She was on Hayman Island and I was Hamilton Island.

"Wendy Downes called me and said 'we've got a girl who wants to do it and needs a bike'.

"I said no worries, and having a lot of toys, I brought one over.”

Seven years later the couple tied the knot last week on the southern side of Hamilton Island at Coral Cove Beach.

Away from the resort, Mr Jackson said it was the perfect setting.

"We wanted something islandy and we obviously live here and we wanted to do something a bit unique,” he said.

The shared passion for sport, physical fitness and health is something that's strengthened their bond.

"We have a similar mindset and are both passionate about being active,” Mr Jackson said.

"We both love being active and healthy.

"We also both love to travel - we have lots in common. We can share lots of adventures, we have and will in the future.”

So does the the fitness fanatic think he's a romantic?

"Well I like to think I'm romantic. I like to surprise,” he said.

Mr Jackson has been on Hamilton Island for 11 years after moving from country Victoria.

"I came here for a little while and never left,” he said.

The wedding party included Hamilton Island and triathlon participants past and present with Mr Jackson describing it as a "bit of a reunion”.

For their honeymoon the couple was off to Kingscliff for four days alone and then they're jetting off for eight days to Bali with their family.