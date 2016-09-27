Hamo kid headed to tennis titles

TENNIS: Adam Singleton has become the first Hamilton Island junior tennis player to qualify for the Junior Development Series State Finals after finishing runner-up in the recent North Queensland Regional Finals.

The series involves a number of tournaments across the year in Sarina, Ingham, Charters Towers and a number of tournaments in Townsville, Mackay and Burdekin.

After qualifying for the regional finals, Singleton upset some of his seeded opponents on the way to his runner-up finish and thereby qualifying for the state finals to be held in Rockhampton in mid-October.

Singleton, a Hamilton Island State School student, played in the 11 years age category, and will be joined in Rockhampton by Seth Trinder of Cannonvale. Singleton has been playing tennis for four years, beginning under the tutelage of Tania Shortland while benefiting from the addition of Ebony Banes coaching to the Hamilton Island program earlier this year.

Singleton will be taking part in a number of age- based tournaments in the lead up to the finals as well as participating in the Hamilton Island Tennis Camp being conducted these holidays. The camp is headlined by John Banes who is a full-time coach based on the Gold Coast. Banes senior brings another perspective which can only enhance the development of the players.

Singleton and Ebony Banes will both be heading to the Home Hill this weekend for the Burdekin Open. For Singleton, this will be his first foray into the cut-throat nature of Open tournaments and if his development continues, it could be the first of many.