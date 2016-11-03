Hamo set for final round of PGA Championships

REPEAT?: Last year's winner Matthew Docking of the PGA Professionals Championship at Hamilton Island is gunning for a repeat. Photo Bronwyn Slatter (PGA of Australia)

IT'S golfing heaven in the Whitsundays at the moment as 50 of Australia's best Vocational PGA Professionals battle it out at Hamilton Island Golf Club for the PGA Professionals Championship.

The professionals, who had to qualify for the championship, are playing for $55,000 in prize money at the three-round tournament that began on Tuesday and concludes tomorrow.

West Australian PGA Professional Darren Garrett will be looking to secure one of the spots on offer as he edged clear in today's second round.

Starting today with a share of the lead alongside defending champion Matthew Docking, Garrett recorded four birdies on his way to a 2-under par round, which has him leading the tournament on 5-under.

"This is my first time playing the PGA professionals Championship Final. I think I will be a little nervous on the first tee (tomorrow) but I'm really looking forward to the chance to qualify for the Australian PGA Championship," Garrett said.

Garrett is one shot ahead of South Australian Chris Duke, joining him is last year's runner-up Vernon Sexton Finck, who shot a tournament low round of 66 today.

The final round is shaping up to be a classic.

Docking sits three shots back from Garrett, and will be drawing on the experiences of his final round appearances in 2015 and 2014 as he looks to become the first three time winner of the Championship since Brad Burns in 2005.

The leading two players will qualify to play on the Gold Coast in December at the European Tour.

There's also 52 amateurs competing for the Hamilton Island Amateur Golf Championship and $5,000 in prizes.

The final round of the at Hamilton Island Golf Club is now underway.