Hamo triathlon weekend gets bigger and better

Dane Lillingstone | 17th Nov 2016 5:15 PM
AND THEY'RE OFF: Mack Horton front and centre for the Ocean Swim on Sunday.
AND THEY'RE OFF: Mack Horton front and centre for the Ocean Swim on Sunday. Delly Carr

IT'S NOT every day that you can rub shoulders with world champions.

But that's exactly what happened on the weekend as the 2016 Hamilton Island Triathlon and Ocean Swim proved to be another huge success.

More than 300 competitors took part in each event, with more than 600 entries over the weekend in one of the biggest events yet.

Despite opening up the cap this year, individual triathlon entries to Saturday's triathlon sold out eight weeks before the event and more than 300 took part in Sunday's ocean swim.

There was one hiccup, with the Whitehaven Beach Ocean Swim having to be moved to Hamilton Island's Catseye Beach due to strong northerly winds.

The event has become one of the jewels in the crown for Hamilton Island, with a weekend jam-packed full of events and activities including kids' clinics and Olympic school visits along with the premier events.

Race director Steve Jackson was part of the team that brought the event to the island in 2009 and he has not looked back since.

"Logistically I'm really happy with how it all panned out," he said.

"You can do everything right as a race director but you can't control the weather.

"The feedback has been really positive. The numbers are up on the last couple of years. It's slowly developing a good reputation with people coming back and bringing their friends and family and obviously enjoying the event."

With the likes of Olympic legend Susie O'Neill and Rio gold medallist Mack Horton taking part in the events and activities, Mr Jackson said their team was trying to create a unique experience for competitors.

"Age groups race with and against the elites. Typically you'll go to a race and they'll race before you or on another day and you're just a spectator and there's no interaction, but at our races they could be right next to you. That just doesn't happen to you anywhere else," he said.

"To have some of the top athletes in the world, it's just amazing. For them to embrace our event and what we're trying to achieve is really exciting.

"I also think one thing that sets our event apart is our volunteers. They go above and beyond".

As the final event in Hamilton Island's Endurance Series, Mr Jackson said it was about bringing a certain culture to the island.

"We're trying to link events that not only have a lots of synergies amongst themselves but also with the values and environment of Hamilton Island," he said.

"Obviously (the event) attracts people to the island but it's the type of people it attracts. Athletes are by and large positive and proactive. When you're surrounded by that type of mentality it inspires."

Planning for 2017 is already under way.

Hamo triathlon weekend gets bigger and better

Organisers call event one of the biggest yet.

Carrie Fisher's 'intense' affair with Harrison Ford

Actress Carrie Fisher.

STAR Wars actress opens up about dalliance from 1976.

