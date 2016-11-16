Hamo's own takes age group title in triathlon

ONE MAN got one of the biggest cheers of the day at the 2016 Hamilton Island Triathlon presentations, with Graham Lockett taking out first place in the male 60-plus age group.

Lockett has lived on the island for the past five and a half years and his effort was all the more impressive as he was coming back from injury.

"I'd not done a triathlon until I moved here," he said.

"I started when I got on the island and joined the Whitsunday and Hamilton Island Triathlon Club.

"I lost a bit of weight and it's a good active club. It's a good community sport with a good crowd."

Now in his fourth year of competing, he admits swimming is not a strength but he loves the Hamilton Island race.

"When I come out of the water, I know I have to try make it up in the run and the bike," he said.

"The bike course is special out on the runway. Not many courses you can do that on.

"Its fantastic scenery. It's a nice course in every way."

Having come back from Ironman UK where he placed third in his age group, Lockett said he would definitely return to the race next year.