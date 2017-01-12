Harcourts gone, enter Professionals

MERGED: Principal of Professionals Whitsundays Michael Kavanagh and former principal of Harcourts Robyn Tyson.

MERGING two businesses comes with its fair share of stresses but it was a decision Michael Kavanagh grasped with both hands.

On December 2, as principal of Professionals Whitsundays, Mr Kavanagh officially bought the residential rent roll of Harcourts Airlie Beach - which was more than 200 properties.

"We did it because of our move down here earlier last year and it gives us extra properties to position us a little better in the market down here,” he said.

Former Harcourts principal Robyn Tyson, who is now working in sales for Professionals, said it felt different not having all the responsibility which was now on Mr Kavanagh's shoulders.

"I'm enjoying working for a family business and not being the employer,” she said.