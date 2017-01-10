Hats off to the chefs at Walters Lounge

CHUFFED: Walters Lounge chef's Rob Mohr and Craig Drew are proud of their huge achievement.

IT WAS an unexpected New Years Day surprise for Walters Lounge chefs, Rob Mohr and Craig Drew as they were awarded a Chef Hat for their cooking.

The award, given by the Australian Good Food Guide awards exceptional chefs focusing solely on food.

Head chef Mr Mohr said the AGFG approached him last year asking if he and Mr Drew wanted to be judged and he welcomed the opportunity.

Representatives then dined at Walters Lounge without staff knowing.

Owner Heath Bentley said he and the team were "really happy" for the pair.

"They're two of the hardest working chefs I've ever worked with," he said.

Mr Drew was especially happy.

"To get it after only being open a year and a half makes the hard work a lot easier.”

Qualia Resort on Hamilton Island has the only other restaurant with a Chef Hat in the area.

Walters Lounge is the first restaurant to receive the award in Airlie Beach.