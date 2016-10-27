27°
Have a camp and scare at BIG4

27th Oct 2016 7:00 PM
IF YOU'RE looking to get in the spirit this Halloween, then pack your costume and head to BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort for their Camp and Scare Halloween weekend.

Running from Friday, October 28, to Sunday, October 30 visitors can pack their ghostly campsite decorations and stay on Friday night for only $20 on a powered site for the family.

Hit the ground running from Friday morning with a spooky theme set for all activities with the night to be capped with an outdoor showing of "Hotel Transylvania”. Saturday will be non-stop all day action for the kids with games, crafts and competitions. Sunday includes a special late 3pm check-out for Camp and Scare guests, guaranteeing you make the most of every minute.

Funds raised over the weekend will go towards the resort's local fund-raising project. The main raffle prize over the weekend is a trip to the Great Barrier Reef for two adults and two children. Other great prizes will be awarded to the spookiest campsite winner and the best Halloween-themed family.

A BIG4 media spokesperson said families came from all over the region for one of their favourite weekends of the year.

"It's a great opportunity to get everyone together and have a few laughs and raise money for a worthy cause,” they said.

Other popular activities over the weekend include pancakes by the pool, scary craft making and the outdoor dress-up disco. Guests will be able to visit the animal park and also enjoy pony rides across the weekend.

As one of the most popular BIG4 resorts in Australia, accommodation gets sold out early so bookings are essential.

For more information and to reserve site for Camp and Scare with BIG4, visit www.adventurewhitsunday .com.au/come-camp-scare.

