Head on collision at Strathdickie

A CRASH between an elderly man and a mother and son this morning at Strathdickie has luckily resulted in no injuries.

Between 9 and 9.30am this morning the elderly man, driving a white sedan, was turning into his driveway on Strathdickie Road when he was struck by a blue car travelling in the opposite direction towards Proserpine.

The driver of the blue car said she was taking her four-year-old son to kindergarten at the time of the collision.

The force of the impact caused the white car to spin and crash into a steep ditch on the side of the road.

Despite being shaken by the ordeal, there were no injuries.