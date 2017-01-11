Head on collision at Strathdickie

A CRASH between an elderly man and a mother and son this morning at Strathdickie has luckily resulted in no injuries.
Between 9 and 9.30am this morning the elderly man, driving a white sedan, was turning into his driveway on Strathdickie Road when he was struck by a blue car travelling in the opposite direction towards Proserpine.
The driver of the blue car said she was taking her four-year-old son to kindergarten at the time of the collision.
The force of the impact caused the white car to spin and crash into a steep ditch on the side of the road.
Despite being shaken by the ordeal, there were no injuries.
Stay Connected
Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.