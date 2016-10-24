Premier soaks up beauty of Whitsundays

"YOU can just imagine waking up to this beautiful view."

These were the words of Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk during her tour of Airlie Beach's latest tourism offering, the Heart Hotel.

Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan wasn't quite so lucky however, asked by the Premier's staff to leave the hotel tour today.

The Opposition MP arrived at the event to speak to the hotel owners but said he was told by the Premier's office to "rack off".

"I'm not part of the red army, so I was told to get stuffed," he said.

"Clearly my presence wasn't appreciated."

Meanwhile the Premier and Tourism Minister Kate Jones walked through the hotel's rooms, some complete with ocean views.

Heart Hotel manager Chris van't Hoff said the Premier's visit was a brilliant opportunity to put the hotel on the radar.

"We are very excited to have the Premier here," he said.

"It is very important that we get attention from the Premier and the State and it's important that everyone realises we are a new landmark here in Airlie Beach."

ON THE MOVE: Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Tourism Minister Kate Jones toured Heart hotel this morning. Jacob Wilson

Mr van't Hoff said he aspired to see Heart Hotel go the extra mile to satisfy its guests.

"We are one step ahead where we offer something new to Airlie Beach and give our guests more variety," he said.

"Upstairs offers a bit more privacy, with an ocean view (and) side view (where) you can (also) get a view of Airlie Beach Main Street.

"I think it's good to give our guests the option to choose when they come to Airlie Beach and what kind of hotel they want."

Speaking after this morning's events, Mr Costigan said he had followed the development of the Heart Hotel closely and had been in touch with the family behind the business.

"I've been watching the project come to fruition," he said.

The Heart Hotel will officially be unveiled November 1.